CI Games Shares The Lords Of The Fallen Gameplay At The Game Awards

Having been announced in August 2022 at GamesCom Opening Night Live, CI Games have again returned at a Geoff Keighley show, this time, The Game Awards, to show off a new slice of gameplay for their upcoming title, The Lords Of The Fallen. The game serves as a reboot/sequel to the 2014 release, Lords Of The Fallen, but has been in development for quite a while, making the confirmed 2023 release window for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The trailer can be viewed below

Accompanying the trailer was a press release, issued by both CI Games and Hexworks that expands further on what the trailer already showed in gameplay, discussing those aspects in more detail.

Developer Hexworks (a CI Games studio) today showcased the first glimpse of gameplay for the much-anticipated AAA dark-fantasy, action-RPG, The Lords of the Fallen, at The Game Awards 2022. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the reboot to the 2014 hit, Lords of the Fallen, will launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S next year, and is available to wishlist on all platforms now. Narrated by Milly Alcock, rising star of HBO fantasy series, House of the Dragon, the teaser trailer was captured fully in-game and offers a first glimpse into Hexworks’ dark-fantasy world, created exclusively for PC and new-generation consoles. Taking place over a thousand years after the events of the first game, The Lords of the Fallen will take players on an all-new epic adventure through a vast and sprawling world, split at its very core between the realm of the living and the dead. An expansive RPG experience, players will need to traverse between the two fully interconnected worlds, each offering its own unique pathways, side quests, NPCs, enemies and treasures. The trailer hints at only a fraction of the gruelling journey that lies ahead of players as they explore this breathtakingly vertical world, over five times bigger than that of its predecessor. They will need to master fast, fluid combat, with a wide range of devastating weapons and powerful magic as they carve a bloody path through demonic hordes, undead terrors, and towering bosses. The title also offers seamless online multiplayer for players who would rather venture side by side.

Cezar Virtosu, Creative Director at Hexworks, also shared some thoughts on the game, and what development for next-gen consoles and PC would mean for the project, saying

By developing exclusively for new-generation platforms we’re able to bring the full scope and detail of our dark fantasy vision to life and look forward to revealing even more exciting things come 2023.

The Lords Of The Fallen is projected to arrive in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Source