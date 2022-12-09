EA Original – Immortals Of Aevum Announced

The EA Originals program continues to churn out seemingly excellent titles. The program has helped to foster the development of titles such as It Takes Two, Unravel, Fe, and numerous others, allowing indie developers to create the games of their dreams with the scale and support of a mega-corporation like EA behind them. The latest game to stem from that program has now been confirmed at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, and it comes from ex-Dead Space and Call Of Duty staff members. This is Immortals of Aevum, and you can check out the trailer below.

From the developer, Ascendent Studios’ own website, we learn a host of details about the game that we’ve seen in the newly debuted trailer,

Immortals of Aveum is a groundbreaking new single-player, first-person magic shooter, created by Ascendant Studios and released by EA Originals, that delivers a visceral, cinematic campaign. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it will release in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Made by the creators of Call of Duty and Dead Space, Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion. AVEUM IS CRUMBLING APART… From the creative director of Dead Space and multiple Call of Duty campaigns comes Immortals of Aveum, a single-player first-person magic shooter set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the verge of oblivion. Ascendant Studios’ debut IP delivers a genre-defining visceral cinematic campaign experience that defies conventions of what we’ve come to expect from first-person shooters. ARM YOURSELF WITH A SIGIL In the universe of Aveum, those that can wield magic, use sigils to focus the power within them, making it more effective and deadly in combat. Sigils are an integral part of Immortals’ moment-to-moment magic shooter action and visceral, cinematic campaign experience.

As well as sharing some fascinating insights into the game, Bret Robbins, the CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios shared some thoughts following the game’s reveal,

I founded Ascendant Studios to make original and epic games, and here we are, four years later, about to finish our first one. What started as a crazy, exciting idea has grown into a crazy, exciting triple-A game.

Now that the game is official, players can buckle in and get excited for the game’s eventual release, Immortals Of Aevum will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

Source