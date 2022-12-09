Remnant II Announced At The Game Awards

Remnant: From The Ashes was a much-loved surprise packet game when it first launched in August of 2019, capturing an active audience with its blending of third person shooting, melee, and Soulsborne elements into a package that stuck out amongst a samey crowd of games at the time. Now, a few years removed from that very successful launch, and the team at Gunfire Games have returned with Remnant II, coming to PC and next-gen consoles, announce at today’s Geoff Keighley-hosted, The Game Awards. The trailer from The Game Awards can be found below.

As well as premiering the game’s trailer and announcing itself to the world, the game’s Steam listing also went live, which granted us a range of insights into the game. Full details can be found below,

“Unimaginable Worlds. Unrelenting Odds

Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.

Features

Intense Remnant Combat Experience

A mix of methodical and frenetic ranged/melee combat returns with cunning enemies and large scale boss battles. Choose specific gear and weapons to optimize for the different biomes and battles ahead. Bosses will bring high-level players to team up to overcome the challenge and try to obtain the biggest rewards

New Worlds to Explore

Players can travel alone or with friends as a team through strange new worlds and beyond, overrun by mythical creatures and deadly foes while trying to stay alive. There are multiple worlds to explore with different types of creatures, weapons, and items. Utilize and upgrade discovered items to take on tougher challenges

Endless Replayability

Branching quest lines, augments, crafting, and loot rewards will test the resolve of even the most hardened players in dynamically generated dungeons and areas. Playthroughs will feel challenging, varied, and rewarding as players succeed against unrelenting odds. Various stories are woven throughout the different worlds, encouraging exploration and multiple revisits

New Archetypical Progression

Expanded Archetype system provides players with unique passive bonuses and stunning powers. Multiple Archetypes can be unlocked during play, leveled up, and equipped together for a variety of play styles”

Remnant II is slated to launch in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

