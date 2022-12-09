The Rockay City Game Is Crime Boss: Rockay City, A 90s Crime Film FPS With An All-Star Cast

It looks and smells every bit like one of those classic 90s crime films no one remembers because of Goodfellas .

505 Games and InGame Studios have finally unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City.

In the initial tease for the game a few days ago, 505 Games did not share much more than a vista of the setting Rockay City. Today, we know Rockay City is a fictional simulacrum of 1990s Florida, and in the vein of 1990s crime films like King of New York and Casino, you play a criminal set to build an empire.

But instead of starting as a blank slate, you actually get a character named Travis Baker, with voice and motion acting from Michael Madsen. In fact, the game is filled to the brim with actors, which certainly immediately raises the game’s profile regardless of its quality.

Here’s who else was revealed in the game trailer and who they’re playing:

Kim Basinger as Casey

Damion Poitier as Nasara

Danny Trejo as The Dragon

Danny Glover as Gloves

Michael Rooker as Touchdown

Vanilla Ice as Hielo

Chuck Norris as Sherriff Norris

You may or may not have noticed it, but the trailer doesn’t share all that much when it comes to gameplay. While InGame and 505 will definitely be sharing more details down the road, we do have some more information now.

In the single player campaign, Madsen’s Travis Baker will be going around recruiting other people to join his little crime family. It may be that these other celebrity characters will be recruitable themselves? Or they may be your big rivals in the scene.

There will also be a full co-op PVE mode, where you can form a team of four to play turf wars, heists, target hits, and other similar missions, also with the goal of being the last crime group left.

Rooker’s Touchdown actually makes a scene at the start of the trailer, virtually taking Travis out of a van, and throwing him out of the street while shouting, “So you want to be a criminal?! GAME ON!!”

Sharp eyes may have noted there are some more characters shown in the trailer who were not introduced. They’re probably major characters in the story too. One seems to be an East Asian wearing a faux Mongolian cap and sitting luxuriously across the bay. Another is a mysterious smiling little man peering at you behind the blinds in the scene which introduces Chuck Norris. There was probably a good reason they were introduced this early, even if only visually.

Finally, if you hadn’t figured it out yet, the song playing in the trailer is Connected by the Stereo MCs.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is launching March 26, 2023, exclusively to Epic Games Store. Epic is offering 40 % off preorders from now until December 10, 2022. The game will also be coming later to consoles. You can watch the trailer below.

Source: YouTube, VideoGames.SI