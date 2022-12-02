505 Games Is Teasing A New “Rockay City” Game With Epic And Geoff Keighley

Get ready to travel light, the trip comes up in a few days.

505 Games has posted a teaser for a new game set in “Rockay City”, with Epic Games and The Game Awards organizer Geoff Keighley.

In a tweet, 505 shared this message alongside a video of a wallet with a QR code on it:

“To:

@geoffkeighley

From: #505Games

@EpicGames

Subject: Lost and Found Item Hi Geoff, Your number one fan has left something in reception. Want to come and collect it? Thank you!”

No need to get your phone to read that QR code. It redirects to the website https://visitrockaycity.com/. The Rockay City website drops few clues, with a placeholder landing page with some clues and a link to subscribe to a newsletter.

The image on the website shows a metropolis at night, in front of the full moon, with two buildings indicating scrolling numbers. One of the numbers is clearly the countdown to the next game tease, six days from now. Of course, that’s also the date for this year’s The Game Awards.

The Game Awards, of course, is the video game industry’s closest equivalent to the Oscars or the Emmys. Unlike those shows ran by the Academy, The Game Awards is also a huge advertising platform and many of the biggest games the industry has ever seen where revealed in the awards show. It should also be noted that Geoff’s The Game Awards was conceived as a continuation of Spike’s Video Game Awards, which largely also provided for these functions in the industry.

Among the biggest games to have been revealed in both the Spike Video Game Awards, which ran from 2003 to 2013, and The Game Awards, which started in 2014 and goes on to this day, include:

God of War III

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Batman: Arkham City

Mass Effect 3

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bioshock Infinite

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance

The Last Of Us

Fortnite

The Phantom Pain

No Man’s Sky

Telltales’ Game of Thrones and Tales of the Borderlands

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Bloodborne

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

PUBG

Cyberpunk 2077

In short, it may be easy to take for granted, but these game awards have a real and lasting legacy as a platform where game companies have revealed their biggest games, the most successful games in terms of sales, and also the most enduring ones that have fans that stayed on for years.

Will this Rockay City game be one of those future classics of the industry? We will be able to judge for ourselves soon enough.

