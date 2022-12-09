Bandai Namco’s Blue Protocol Debuts At The Game Awards

One of the more interesting games to feature at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards today was Blue Protocol, a game that was once Japan-only, but is now coming abroad through a pairing of both Bandai Namco and Amazon Games or all pairings. In Blue Protocol the world has been ravaged by war for 1000 years, and is on the brink of destruction. As one of give different classes, you will team up with players online to progress through Blue Protocol‘s world, bosses, and raids in a way that will undoubtedly draw comparisons with another very popular game in the same genre, Genshin Impact.

From a press release, issued alongside this new revelation, by Amazon, we learn more about the project, and where the mega-corporation sees the game going. The release reads,

Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Inc. today announced they are bringing Blue Protocol, a multiplayer online action role-playing game featuring beautiful, anime-inspired art, to North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Blue Protocol will be free-to-play, and will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2023, with a Closed Beta on PC earlier in the year. “Blue Protocol is a beautifully crafted game; it’s like an anime come to life,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Bandai Namco Online has created a world of the highest quality with a compelling story that will build community and immerse players in an action-packed adventure. As anime continues to rise in popularity globally, we look forward to bringing Blue Protocol to players in the West next year.” Blue Protocol, co-developed by Bandai Namco Online Inc. and Bandai Namco Studios, takes players on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse. Players must unite and harness the mysterious light called Flux to defeat powerful foes. Players can fully customize their character, and choose from five unique classes at launch: the sturdy Blade Warden, the valiant Twin Striker, the versatile Keen Strider, the multifaceted Spell Weaver, or the damage-dealing Foe Breaker. Aided by Echoes, mystical summoned creatures with powerful attacks, players will unlock their memories and fight to save the world. “Amazon’s commitment to quality and attention to detail in bringing Blue Protocol to new audiences is exemplary,” said Sokichi Shimooka, executive producer of Blue Protocol at Bandai Namco Online Inc. “The Amazon Games team’s deep expertise in operating multiplayer games, combined with Amazon’s publishing resources and transmedia opportunities, made them the ideal publisher for Blue Protocol in the West. We’re excited to work together to bring players an incredible experience.”

Blue Protocol is slated to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in late 2023. The game’s Steam listing is now live as well.

Source