VR Action-RPG, Behemoth, Revealed At The Game Awards

VR didn’t have a huge showing at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards but, the few games that were there, like Horizon Call Of The Mountain, were really impressive. Another such title was Skydance Interactive’s new VR title that they debuted at the event called Behemoth. The game’s trailer depicts tactical but bloody and brutal first-person combat, and some equal parts terrifying and breathtaking platforming and exploration that is undoubtedly going to test the lining of the stomachs of countless players given the mode of delivery that the developers have chosen. A trailer for Behemoth can be found embedded below.

Todd Adamson, Creative Director at Skydance Interactive spoke about how their work with The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners had helped inform the development of Behemoth, saying,

From Archangel to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, we’ve learned a lot over the years about the unique challenges and strengths of VR. Behemoth is the culmination of a decade of work, and is crafted for gamers that want a deep, all-encompassing experience that is specifically tailored to the medium. We hope that players are as excited as we are for the launch of Behemoth next year.

Along with the revelation of the game and the quotes from Adamson, Skydance provided a press release that expands further upon what we saw in the trailer today. It reads,

In Behemoth, players will explore the plague-ravished wasteland of a once glorious empire, where its inhabitants are driven mad and cities have fallen to ruin. In glorious VR fashion, players’ bodies and minds will be tested as they combat towering colossal giants called Behemoths. Raw strength won’t be enough, however, as they must use various tools in their arsenal to defeat these gigantic creatures and the other nightmarish enemies that scour this brutal world in their quest for a possible cure

The release continues on to say, “Skydance Interactive once again takes VR immersion, action and exploration to the next level in Behemoth with:

Redefined, Brutally Tactile Combat – Players are required to think before attacking as human AI has been leveled up for melee combat where weak points, armor and technique all matter. Strength is key but conserving energy will need to be accounted for as everything has a price in this unforgiving world.

A Refinement of VR Physics – Traverse the scaling landscape using your hands and/or the grappling hook or use it to rip apart the world around you. Grapple an enemy to gain the tactical advantage or use the surrounding landscape to stealthily eliminate foes.

A Stark, New World – A completely new, unforgiving, yet surprisingly beautiful world to explore and survive in. Players will craft, fight, endure throughout the world of Behemoth“

Behemoth is targeting a release in 2023, and will come to Meta Quest 2, PS VR2, and PCVR when it launches.

