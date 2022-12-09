Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Gameplay Bashes Skulls At The Game Awards

You don't have to be a hardcore fan of Warhammer to look forward to bashing alien skulls.

One year after originally announcing Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 at the 2021 The Game Awards, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have brought a new gameplay trailer for the 2022 event.

The trailer is short and sweet. Captain Titus, now a Primaris Space Marine after the events of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine, faces a fresh horde of Tyranids who seem to be going after the humans. Even if you’re not a hardcore fan of the Warhammer 40,000 property, it doesn’t take much to understand the good Captain swinging his giant hammer and loading his shotgun to take on huge waves of skullfaced alien creatures.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 is now slated for release in 2023 for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. While no release date is still set in stone, Focus seems confident enough of the game’s release that they already have a preorder up for the Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition.

So what comes with the collector’s edition? There will be a statue of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid, a 64 page hardcover book, a steelbook, and ‘the game on the platform of your choice’ with Macragge’s Chosen DLC. Unfortunately, the wording on this is vague enough that Focus may not commit to a physical disc, or for that matter, a copy of the game on the disc. Also unclear for now if the bonus statue will be an authentic Games Workshop figure, or more likely, a deluxe fully painted maquette.

Focus Entertainment have also included this description on their site:

“The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you.

Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.

Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

Heed the call of battle.

For there is only war.”

It may not seem like it based on this one game, but Saber Interactive has actually been on a roll for a few years now. In between the years they announced this game, the company has released World War Z, Evil Dead: The Game, Snowrunner, and RedOut. With no news or rumors of development problems, we should expect the final release dates and a more detailed advertising push within the next year.

You can watch the trailer below.

Source: YouTube, Focus Entertainment