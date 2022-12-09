Final Fantasy XVI Shows Off Collector’s Edition Goodies

The only place to get a statue of Ifrit and Phoenix.

A new video from Final Fantasy XVI publisher Square Enix shows off the new collector’s edition for the game which will include exclusive merchandise not found in the already revealed Standard and Deluxe versions of the game. This comprehensive release will include extravagant physical goods including pins, art, and more.

The Collector’s Edition exists as the ultimate version compared to the Standard and Deluxe versions. In fact, the Collector’s Edition will be inclusive of the Standard and Deluxe versions, meaning customers who purchase the Collector’s Edition will receive all the goodies you would otherwise get in the Deluxe version. Buyers of the Collector’s Edition are still eligible to receive all the pre-order in-game items that other version buyers will receive.

You can check out the video from Square Enix showcasing the Final Fantasy XVI Collector’s Edition here.

The Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy XVI will include:

A world map of Valisthea as it’s portrayed in the game.

A set of eight pins featuring dramatic portraits of characters found in the game.

A special art box that the Collector’s Edition will arrive in.

A steel case for the game featuring exclusive artwork.

A statue of the eikons Ifrit and Phoenix locked in mortal combat.

The Blood Sword DLC item, the sword of Firion from Final Fantasy II.

Customers who pre-order the Collector’s Edition will also get a second steelbook case with different artwork, “The Realms of Valisthea Wall Banners” which are 6-inch cloth banners for wall decoration, and lastly digital copies of the mini artbook and mini soundtrack. I feel it’s safe to assume the full artbook and soundtrack might be separate purchases on the Square Enix store.

Final Fantasy XVI is the long-awaited (though not as long as 15) installment in the Final Fantasy franchise. The game follows Clive Rosfield on a journey to defeat the Dark Eikon Ifrit alongside his companions. Clive is joined by Jill Warrick, a princess in exile from the northern territories, his foster sister, and lastly Joshua who is Clive’s brother and the current Dominant in control of Phoenix. In Valisthea, Dominants are the individuals who have been chosen to play host the power of Eikons and conjure them.

Final Fantasy XVI is allegedly coming to PS5 and PC on June 22, 2023, the release date was officially confirmed in a blog post today by Square Enix.

Source