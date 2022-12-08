Final Fantasy XVI Standard & Deluxe Editions Revealed – Release Date Too

Heavy rumours suggest that Final Fantasy XVI is going to be shown at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards later today, but it seems as though those rumours are consolidating further with Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming revealing the details of both the game’s Standard Edition, as well as its Deluxe Edition.

All the details, according to Henderson are outlined below,

Final Fantasy XVI’s Standard Edition

Pre-order Bonuses:



・ Weapon “Braveheart”

・ Accessory “Ketsy’s Lucky Charm”

・Accessory “Scholar’s Glasses”

“Ketsy’s Lucky Charm” is an accessory that increases the amount of gill you can get when equipped.

“Scholar’s Glasses” are accessories that increase the amount of experience points you can gain when equipped.

The expiration date for each digital award is 23:59 on December 31, 2030. Please use it until the due date.

In order to obtain each digital benefit, an Internet connection is required.

*To receive each digital benefit, you need to sign in to PlayStation™Network.

*To receive each digital benefit, you need to sign in to PlayStation™Network. Each digital benefit can be received from the “Main Menu > System >Item Post” in the game. The “Item Post” will be unlocked after about 2 hours of progress in the game.

Each digital benefit may be sold at a later date.

Final Fantasy XVI’s Deluxe Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Everything in the standard edition

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

*The Digital Mini Artbook and Digital Mini Soundtrack (hereinafter referred to as the “Content”) are available through the Square Enix Digital Content Viewer.

Square Enix Digital Content Viewer is included in this product and will be automatically downloaded on the release date of this product. If you’ve already downloaded Square Enix Digital Content Viewer, you can view and view this content without any additional downloads.

*An internet connection is required to use Square Enix Digital Content Viewer.

Something that may potentially get lost in this news, is a nugget that Henderson slips quite late into his article, the game’s release date, which he claims is to be June 22, 2023, making it three big games that will be launching in that window all to be announced at The Game Awards, with the others being Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 on June 2, 2023, and Blizzard’s Diablo IV on June 5, 2023. It seems that there is no quiet release window in the first half of 2023 at this point.

Final Fantasy XVI is launching on PS5 and PC on June 22, 2023 (apparently), but we’ll await confirmation later today.

Source