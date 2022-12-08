Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty May Be Previewed At The Game Awards

The story leading up to this reveal is a fascinating one in and of itself.

A Twitch streamer has dropped a hint that Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty will be getting a preview at The Game Awards later today.

Twitch streamer Tyler McVicker tweeted this as part of a thread about the awards show:

“I have it on very good authority that Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty will be shown off, so that’s exciting nonetheless.”

Phantom Liberty is Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only DLC, set a significant period of time after the events of the original game, and set in the New United States of America.

This expansion is also CD Projekt RED’s biggest opportunity to capitalize on the game’s Cinderella story, You may have read this a hundred times already, but this disastrous launch of the game led to the studio’s first black mark in the eyes of fans. Many players felt they were ripped off after the tall promises that go all the way back from the game’s initial reveal trailer. Cyberpunk 2077 did not release in an acceptable state, and it would take literally years for CD Projekt RED to fix the damage to the game, and their reputations.

With all that said, it’s also important to point out that Cyberpunk 2077’s comeback is not really solely because of the popularity of the spinoff anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk Edgerunners. While that show definitely brought interest back from more casual fans, there was something else going on in the game itself.

The loyal CD Projekt RED fans did see that loyalty rewarded, as the studio’s long journey to get the game fixed did actually get to its destination. And while a larger number of game consumers were skeptical of loyal fans and still stayed away, there was definitely a phase where some people were slowly won over, even if the press and the public at large wasn’t paying attention.

We are recounting all this to point out what an incredible and unlikely story Cyberpunk 2077 has had outside of the confines of the game’s narrative itself. While we may get to learn more about the story and details of Phantom Liberty in The Game Awards later today, the story of that new reveal showcase, and the history that went into it, is itself a fascinating story that gamers will also be telling each other for years to come.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released this 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

