Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Have Any More DLC, Here’s Why

CD Projekt RED have explained why Cyberpunk 2077 won’t get any more DLCs.

The game is recently going through a renaissance of sorts. Many casual observers assumed this redemption narrative is based solely on the popularity of the spinoff Netflix show Cyberpunk Edgerunners. However, the truth is that CDPR earned the game’s reputation back with a steady stream of updates. While there were many players who were not paying attention, at this point most of the issues associated with the game have been addressed.

As a result Cyberpunk 2077 has hit 20 million units sold, and is now regularly one of the most played games on Steam. CD Projekt RED revealed Phantom Liberty, an expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 that is set after the events of the main game.

More recently, CD Projekt RED also revealed new games in the Cyberpunk 2077 franchise. Project Orion in particular seems to be the next significant game in the narrative of what we now know will be a game series.

Now, we know that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be the last DLC for the game and why. CD Projekt RED Level Designer Miles Tost tweeted it out quite bluntly.

And, you know, for anyone wondering why "only" one #Cyberpunk2077 expansion.

Don't worry, we still got your backs, chooms! 😉 https://t.co/n6OSIRLejV — Miles Tost (@tostspender) October 4, 2022

It’s just as Miles said it. Rather than keep working on the game that they had already spent two years mending to what they had promised, CD Projekt RED saw it best to move forward with new games. It’s probably the best thing for the company and their game as well. There could be the bad feelings that may still simmer from the terrible launch of the game and the circumstances behind the scenes that made it happen. But on the technical side, it would just be easier to take what they learned making Cyberpunk 2077 and using it to make a better designed game. This future game could also hopefully be planned only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, meaning they won’t have to worry about supporting too many game platforms and can focus on optimizing the game on these platforms.

It is possible that CD Projekt RED already decided this before Miles decided to tweet it out. The company already suggested this in their statements nearly one month ago. Notedly, Miles could arguably be only speaking for himself on Twitter, but it seems more likely that this is the company’s decision. CD Projekt RED is likely to confirm it on future interviews.

As it stands, we don’t even know what entirely to expect in Phantom Liberty. Not only because CD Projekt RED has yet to unveil the full story scenario, but also because they haven’t set expectations on how many hours this expansion potentially has, or how much bigger the game world will be for the DLC compared to the main game.

It is notable that this DLC is already exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Of course, it sounds like CD Projekt RED wants to move forward from having to make content that will work on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. It also indicates that the company only sees the game and their ambitions for it to fit the current generation of consoles, no compromises to the last generation as they tried. One can think of Phantom Liberty as a taste of what CD Projekt RED wants to do with Cyberpunk in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be released in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: GameRant