Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Phantom Liberty DLC

While some of you might not want to relive the past, we have to talk about Cyberpunk 2077 and all that went very, very wrong with its release. The game was announced many years ago after developer CD Project Red was riding their high with The Witcher series. They were taking the idea of their game based on a hit tabletop title and wanted to make it one of the grandest RPG experiences ever made. The team kept showing off various images and teaser trailers but things never really felt like they were coming together. Things didn’t get much better when the game kept getting pushed back further and further in terms of the release date.

Fast forward to E3 and Keanu Reeves is revealed to be a key character in the game via Johnny Silverhand, and the audience was not only “breathtaking” but pumped once again for the title. However, when the game finally came out on December 10, 2020, it seemed to be split into two versions. If you had a really high-end PC, you could probably play the game with no problems and likely enjoy it for what it was. If you had a console version, in the case of the December release, it was the last-gen release as the next-gen versions wouldn’t come out for another two months. Those players largely had a buggy and glitchy experience that marred everything they had been so excited to see.

It was so bad that CD Projekt Red had to pull back on some of the upcoming DLC and content updates just to fix the game in order to make it fully playable. Even then, glitches and bugs exist that still make the game not the best for certain gamers. It also doesn’t help that CD Projekt Red has been taking a lot of hits, and even having the game’s director leave the company after 15 years.

But, if you’re looking for hope on the horizon, there is a glimmer of it. Today, the team revealed a teaser for the first true DLC for the game via Phantom Liberty. The game will star V, who is taking an oath to join the “New United States of America.” Naturally, things are going to go very wrong for V in the events of the DLC, including getting a warning from Johnny Silverhand stating that taking the oath is a “bad idea.”

Fans are already questioning how this warning is possible, but leave it to Cyberpunk 2077 to never let a chance to use Keanu Reeves in all his glory pass by.

The DLC is slated for a 2023 release, and while that is a ways away, it’s still something to look forward to.

Source: Twitter