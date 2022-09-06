Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Bugfix Patch Notes 6.2.1

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Features

The popular 4v1 horror game Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W chapter has just released the 6.2.1 bugfix patch notes for immediate use. In this game, one player assumes the role of Albert Wesker, The Mastermind hellbent on infecting the world with a horrifying virus. The other three players take on different survivor characters and try to evade The Mastermind while moving through the Resident Evil: Project W maps.

Many of the updates fixed sound effects and camera angles, but some helped keep the game fair for all players. For example, a previous bug that let The Mastermind grab a survivor through a thin wall has been fixed. Another bug that wouldn’t let The Mastermind grab survivors near some stairs has also been fixed. You can find the full list of fixes below!

Features

The Mastermind Increased the size of Survivor detection for triggering grabs with Virulent Bound Damage done with Virulent Bound now counts towards the Chaser emblem



Archives

Visual feedback has been updated for the “Glyph Massacre” orange glyph challenge.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused a subtle camera offset in-game which lead to motion sickness in some players.

Fixed an issue that caused the face of survivor Carlos’s to be contorted after being Mori’d by some Killers

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to be able to grab survivors through thin walls when using Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Mastermind to be unable to grab survivors with his Virulent Bound near some stairs.

Fixed an issue that may cause survivors to clip inside assets when slammed into them by the Mastermind’s Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused fully infected survivors to play the dying scream SFX when another survivor is slammed into them by the Mastermind’s Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused fully infected survivors to play the injured grunt SFX when hit by the Mastermind’s tentacle.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Trigger Bound prompt to be visible in situations where Virulent Bound cannot be used.

Fixed an issue that caused the pulse VFX to stay until the end of the trial after the Mastermind is stunned while using Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors not to be thrown down when the Virulent Bound ends close to the ledge.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to be unable to grab survivors interacting with a chest when using Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to push back survivors exiting lockers into the locker when using Virulent Bound to rush at it.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Mastermind to block unhooking by rushing at the hooked survivor with Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind’s Virulent Bound not to trigger Decisive Strike.

Fixed an issue that caused the Alert perk not to trigger when the Mastermind destroys a breakable wall with Virulent Bound.

Fixed an issue that caused the icon to be missing when picking up a First Aid Spray from a supply crate.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hyperfocus perk not to apply its effects on healing actions.

Fixed an issue that caused the generator’s aura to remain shown for the rest of the trial if a survivor leaves the trial after installing a trap using the Wiretap perk.

Fixed an issue that may cause survivors to be stuck after being interrupted by the Doctor’s Shock Therapy while unhooking.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the HUD’s Player Statuses to be constantly displayed in their brightened state.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Player’s Name tags to be partially cut in the Lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused the Pig’s Ambush Dash attack prompt to erroneously display the Prove Thyself perk description in non-English languages.

