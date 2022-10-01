Cyberpunk 2077 Among the Most-Played Games on Steam Deck

The renewed popularity of Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t seem to be ending. After hitting the 20 million units sold milestone, Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the most-played games on Steam Deck.

Valve revealed which games were the most popular on Steam Deck in September. This list highlights the games with the most hours played during the past month. If Vampire Survivors and Elden Ring are the top games played on the Steam Deck in September, Cyberpunk 2077 also made it to the list.

The top games on Steam Deck for September 2022 are:

Vampire Survivors

Elden Ring

Stardew Valley

Cyberpunk 2077

Hades

No Man’s Sky

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Cult of the Lamb

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most of the games on this list are casual simulation games or RPG. It seems that Steam Deck players enjoy strolling around the streets of Night City, because Cyberpunk 2077 made it to the list of the most-played games on Steam Deck for the first time.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Disney Dreamlight Valley, which was released on September 6, are the only two new games on this list. All other games were already popular in August, with Cyberpunk 2077 and Disney Dreamlight Valley taking the place of Multiversus and Monster Hunter Rise in the list of the top games on Steam Deck.

Ever since the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk 2077 is seeing a record number of players roaming the streets of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 was the third top seller on Steam last week, counting over one million players every day across all platforms.

To celebrate the launch of the Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk 2077 launched a major update, also known as Patch 1.6 or the Edgerunners Update. This patch brings one highly-anticipated feature: the ability to change the appearance of your outfit without changing your armor stat.

As style is of the utmost importance in Night City, this transmog feature is a game-changer for some players. The Steam Deck is the ideal platform not only to discover Cyberpunk 2077 and complete various missions, but its handheld format is also great to spend hours picking the perfect outfit for V.

CD Projekt Red doesn’t plan on letting Cyberpunk 2077 die anytime soon. The developer announced the first expansion for the game, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. This expansion will unveil a brand new area of Night City and should come out sometime in 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. If you play on PC via Steam, you can also discover Cyberpunk 2077 with your Steam Deck. But we have some bad news if you are a Google Stadia fan, as the service will shut down in January.

