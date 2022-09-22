Cyberpunk 2077 Gathers over 1 Million Players Every Day

Cyberpunk 2077 gets a second chance thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series on Netflix is giving Cyberpunk 2077 a renewed popularity. Each day of this week, over 1 million players launched Cyberpunk 2077. The game hasn’t seen so many concurrent players since its launch, back in December 2020.

Since the launch of the Cyberpunk Edgerunner anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk 2077 saw an increase of over +110% in its player count on Steam. According to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 gathers around 86,000 players every day on PC. CD Projekt Red shared more numbers about the game, revealing that over 1 million players roam around the streets of Night City every day across all platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have that many players log in at the same time since the launch of the game. After years of anticipation, many players jumped Cyberpunk 2077 when it was released in December 2020. However, many bugs plagued the game at launch, leading to serious backlash and some funny memes.

The performance issues with Cyberpunk 2077 were so important that Sony eventually removed the game from the PlayStation Store. Some investors of CD Projekt Red even filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming it downplayed the severity of the technical problems impacting Cyberpunk 2077.

Since then, CD Projekt Red released various updates to Cyberpunk 2077. These patches fixed most quest bugs and performance issues. They also provided much-needed in-game refinements, from UI enhancements to general quality-of-life improvements.

Even if Cyberpunk 2077 was now better than it was at launch, its reputation didn’t shine. The controversies impacting its release stuck in the mind of players, who preferred to play newer games like Elden Ring rather than go back to Cyberpunk 2077.

Everything changed on September 13, 2022. Netflix released Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. This show follows the story of David, a street kid that becomes a mercenary outlaw to survive in the hostile world of Night City. This 10-episode anime series received positive reviews, including praise from gaming legend Hideo Kojima.

The popularity of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners bled on Cyberpunk 2077. This led players to try the game one more time, discovering the many improvements brought by CD Projekt Red over the past years. Cyberpunk 2077 is now having a similar number of concurrent players than it saw upon its release back on December 2020.

At the time of this writing, Cyberpunk 2077 is the tenth most played game on Steam, right below popular games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Apex Legends, and Destiny 2.

If you would like to give Cyberpunk 2077 another chance, the game is already available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.

