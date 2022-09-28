Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Coming In October

It’s fair to say that the gaming community has embraced Disney Dreamlight Valley with open arms. The adventure life-sim hybrid only launched in Early Access a couple of weeks ago but already it’s been a resounding hit with gamers and critics alike. Although it’s still early days for the magical but chilled title, developer Gameloft has revealed a provisional release window for its first major content update.

The game, which features a myriad of well-loved characters from the world of Disney and Pixar as NPCs, is set to see a new update come into place in around three weeks’ time. A series of tweets over on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account have revealed that the next content update will bring in a number of additional bug fixes for the game. However, most players will be excited to learn that the new update will also introduce The Lion King character Scar. He’ll be heading into the game as part of the upcoming story expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This will also introduce the game’s new Toy Story-themed realm, as well as characters Woody, Buzz and other familiar faces from the Toy Story series.

✨Status Update on Fixes✨



We've been blown away by the excitement you've brought to the valley, but also know there are still issues to be tackled.



We wanted to give you an update on:



➡️Patch timing

➡️Incoming fixes

➡️Priority issues



Now let's get to the 🧵⤵️ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 27, 2022

The upcoming update, which is scheduled roughly to roll out in mid-October, will also add a number of tweaks to some of the game’s existing features. Photo mode will be improved and there’ll be some new avatar poses for players to try out as well. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting some specific optimisations for players on PS4 and on Nintendo Switch, many of which will address issues with lightning VFX, audio distortions and various gameplay issues such as crops not being watered by rainfall.

It’s fair to say that Gameloft have been pretty hot on keeping on top of bugs and glitches so far in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is always good to see. Of course, with a game this early into its Early Access phase, it’s to be expected that there’ll be various issues and bugs to begin with. Hopefully, the new content update in October will smooth out some of the ongoing issues and provide overall enhancements to the Disney Dreamlight Valley experience.

It’s also worth noting that the date of the first major update will differ from the end date of the game’s current Star Path, which is its version of an in-game season and began when the game first launched in Early Access on September 6. If you haven’t checked out Disney Dreamlight Valley yet then you should check out our guide on 10 useful tips you may not know about before diving into the magic for yourself.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

