Destruction AllStars: Survive! Event Brings Back Stockpile

Destruction AllStars! is kicking off its third event today, and they have a surprise for fans. Destruction AllStars: Survive! will last from today until November 9, and it will bring back by popular demand the Stockpile game mode, with some twists of course.

In celebration of the Survive event’s kickoff, PlayStation released a trailer on YouTube and a blog post explaining all the event has to offer. In the video, they show a mix of gameplay and game engine footage to create an action-packed montage. Players leap over cars. Cars leap over obstacles. Most notable is the addition of firey tornadoes to the Stockpile game mode, now referred to as Stockpile Frenzy.

Stockpile is a team-based game mode that pits players against each other in a race to, well, stockpile gears. There are three teams each with three players. As vehicles are destroyed, players can gather floating gears. The more they collect in their team bank, the closer they get to prizes. However, Stockpile Frenzy adds some layers to this. First, tornadoes. Second, players can drain another team’s bank! It’s a little devious but adds to the chaotic nature of the game.

There are other perks to the Destruction AllStars: Survive! event as well. There are plenty of new cosmetics, prizes, game modifiers, and challenges. With the AllStar Pass!, players can either pay for a premium membership and have access to a bunch of new cosmetics and currencies, or they can participate in weekly challenges to earn cosmetics as rewards. There are plenty of ways to play, but the goal is always the same: keep playing to earn rewards. We have to admit that the bird lady AllStar looks pretty cool.

Destruction AllStars! is a single-player or multiplayer combat game that uses both cars and players to duke it out in an arena full of obstacles. Players pick one of 16 characters called AllStars, each decked out in interesting attire and with their own car. Characters and cars each have abilities to give them a boost. For example, there’s a car that has a blade that comes out to slice other cars in half. When a car crashes, the player is ejected, and then they’re out in the open. Other cars can try to run them over, but they can jump and roll to get out of the way. They also have abilities, like invisibility or a fire trail, that help them survive while they set traps or find another car to get in.

It’s a chaotic, flashy, fun game. Right now, it is exclusively available on PlayStation 5. If you’re looking for a good racing game for the PlayStation 4 though, you could try one of these!

Source