20 Best PlayStation Exclusive Games You Should Be Playing In 2022

If there’s one thing that PlayStation have locked down over the last five years, it would have to be having an expansive library of console exclusive games that you simply can’t play from anywhere else. From the storytelling heights of The Last of Us to the subdued world building and challenge of Bloodborne, there’s something for everyone on Sony’s flagship console. There’s so much diversity on this list, that there’s bound to be something you enjoy listed below.

While some of the games we’re going to talk about are also available on PC, they’re still console exclusive to the PlayStation family.

#20 Beyond Two Souls

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Quantic Dream

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: October 8th, 2013

David Cage’s follow-up to the acclaimed Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls is also an interactive drama action-adventure game, where the outcome of the story hinges on the players actions and dialogue choices. You play as Jodie Holmes, who has an unexplained psychic connection with an entity named Aiden, who she can communicate with and use his telepathic powers. After an unexpected incident caused by Aiden, Jodie’s parents seek to help her with her condition, leaving her under the care of the United States Department of Paranormal Activity. With an all-star cast headed by Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe, there’s a dense and immersive story to get lost in here, with plenty of replay value to boot.

#19 Gran Turismo Series

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: March 4th, 2022

PlayStation’s premiere racing series has been around for some time now, and while it hasn’t seen the same release schedule as the likes of Forza as of late, Grant Turismo still offers a plethora of reasons for car fanatics and racing enthusiasts to jump in. Whether it be the simulation focused GT Sport for the PlayStation 4, or the recently released Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5, there’s plenty of high-speed racing, online competition, and cars to tune across the PlayStation catalogue. The key difference between the two is that Gran Turismo Sport has a greater focus on multiplayer and online play, where 7 marks he return of a single player mode, with a focus on the car community and the people surrounding it.

#18 Until Dawn

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: August 25th, 2015

While they’ve done plenty to help Sony over the years with their PlayStation catalogue, Supermassive Games were thrust into the limelight when they released Until Dawn in 2015. A narrative driven horror-game with a butterfly effect system that forces players to think about every single action they take – even when they’re under pressure. A diverse and charismatic cast of eight characters that will live and die by the decisions you make create for a perpetually tense and exciting experience. The sheer number of endings and different outcomes you can witness also makes for a lot of replay value, encouraging players to go back and do things differently to achieve the best ending possible – or maybe even the worst.

#17 Heavy Rain

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Quantic Dream

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: February 23rd, 2010

Before Beyond Two Souls, Quantic Dream and David Cage released Heavy Rain to near universal acclaim. After Ethan’s son, Shaun, is kidnapped by the infamous Origami Killer, Ethan springs into action to find his son and the killer. What follows is a thrilling crime-drama story where once again, the players decisions and intuition are pivotal to uncovering the truth behind the Origami Killer. It’s important to pay attention to all the fine details in Heavy Rain, as players can actually complete the game without discovering the true identity of the killer, leading to a bad ending. While there have been plenty of games in the same vain as Heavy Rain since its release in 2010, it was arguably the first to have success with the formula, and has cemented its place as a timeless, narrative-driven rollercoaster.

#16 Destruction AllStars

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Lucid Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release Date: February 2nd, 2021

If there’s one thing that’s fallen to the wayside since the days of the PlayStation 3, it’s games with a strong focus on vehicular combat. While games like Twisted Metal and its sequel were largely successful, there wasn’t a huge space for arcade-style vehicle games, where all you want to do is ram into other players and destroy their rides. Destruction AllStars is an effort to bring that style of game back into the limelight, melding whacky vehicular combat with the ability to eject from your own vehicles and engage in on-foot combat. The end result is a frenetic and high-octane experience where anything can happen at a moment’s notice.

#15 Days Gone

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Bend Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: April 26th, 2019

While zombie games have always been in complete abundance, few of them offer post apocalyptic experience of being chased down by hordes of the undead in an open-world setting. Days Gone, developed by Bend Studio and released in 2019 seeks to fulfil that exact fantasy. Dropping players in an expansive and immersive open world with a gripping narrative and robust gameplay systems. Players fill the shoes of protagonist Deacon St. John as he looks for his wife in a ravaged landscape, at the mercy of innumerable Freakers hiding in every nook and cranny of the world.

One of the things Days Gone has over other zombie games, is that your main form of transport through this open-world is on Deacon’s motorbike, that can be upgraded and customized as you progress through the narrative. It’s an underrated and enjoyable open-world experience, and there’s nothing quite like it despite the myriad of zombie games available on the PlayStation family of consoles.

#14 Infamous Second Son

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: March 21st, 2014

Before Sucker Punch Productions released the excellent Ghost of Tsushima, they were better known for their work on the Infamous series. While Infamous and Infamous 2 are only available on the PlayStation 3, Infamous Second Son is a worthy follow up to two excellent superhero romps. You play as Delsin Rowe who receives super natural powers as the result of an accident that occurs in his home town.

What unfurls is a classic superhero story that explores themes and ideas that are less common other stories of its kind, with deep and flawed characters, and a morality system that plays into both narrative and gameplay. A special shoutout should go to the traversal system, where Delsin can use his newfound powers to explore Seattle with speed and precision. Similar to Insomniac’s Spider-Man, you can get into a definitive flow-state while moving through the city, which is reason enough to jump into this super-human adventure.

#13 Detroit Become Human

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Quantic Dream

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: May 25th, 2018Sony

Quantic Dream’s most recent game (not including the yet to be released Star Wars Eclipse), is Detroit Become Human, set in a world where androids are commonplace in our world. The narrative follows three androids in distinctly unique situations, Connor, a police investigator android, Kara, a housekeeper android, and Marcus, a caretaker android. The events these androids go through cause them to become conscious and self-aware, leading to a myriad of events transpiring as they all work through their own conflicts.

Their stories will regularly crossover, and much like the studio’s other work, the ending and outcomes of each of the characters is determined by the decisions the player makes during the narrative. It seeks to unpack a lot with its themes, exploring the ideas of free-will and equality, while delivering rock-solid performances from an all-star cast. This is a must play for anyone who loves cautionary tales and sci-fi settings with gripping stories, and interesting characters.

#12 Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: February 28th, 2017

Horizon Zero Dawn marked a turning point in a few ways for open-world games when it released in 2017. While it was somewhat overshadowed by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there’s so much that Horizon Zero Dawn did right, that we still feel the implications of it today. For starters, it has one of the best combat systems implemented into an open-world title. With fast-paced and reactionary combat where players have to deftly avoid dangerous machines and target weak-points, and a slew of different weapon types to take advantage of, there’s a lot here to master and dig into. It also sports a gripping sci-fi narrative and fantastic characterization across its endearing cast, making this an open-world romp well-worth experiencing.

#11 Horizon Forbidden West

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: February 18th, 2022

After the success of Zero Dawn, it was inevitable that we’d see a sequel, and that’s exactly what Horizon Forbidden West is. While it might not push the envelope when it comes to innovation and bringing new things to the table, Forbidden West is a fantastic showcase of what the PlayStation 5 is capable of. It looks gorgeous, and makes excellent use of the DualSense’s features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. There are small, yet meaningful additions to exploration and combat that smooth out the experience that little bit more, and has more of the same fantastical sci-fi goodness found in the first game. With a brand new roster of machines in an-all new landscape to explore, Forbideen West is a must-play for fans of the original and open-world games.

#10 Ghost of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: July 17th, 2020

While Sucker Punch Studios briefly disappeared after the release of Infamous Second Son and Infamous First Light, they came back with a bang when they released Ghost of Tsushima. An open-world adventure through the island of Tsushima, Japan, as you seek to free the lands from the oppressive grip of the Mongols. While formulaic in its open-world structure, Ghost of Tsushima separates itself in its beautiful setting and thrilling combat system. Never has a game so gracefully encapsulated what it would be like to fight as a samurai, as you cut down hordes of Mongols in the name of freeing Tsushima.

There’s also an interesting dynamic in the core narrative as protagonist Jin employs methods considered to be dishonorable within the samurai code, and he’s constantly at war with those who wish to uphold tradition in the face of insurmountable adversity. It’s and endlessly gripping open-world with a core narrative that will have you itching to get back onto the main path after spending time exploring the beautiful landscape of Tsushima.

#9 Uncharted Series

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Naughty Dog

Platforms: PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3,PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: November 19th, 2007

Arguably PlayStation’s most well-known console exclusive, the Uncharted series has a lot to offer for those who crave action, adventure, and world-spanning mysteries. For most of the franchise, players take control of Nathan Drake, a daring and thrill-seeking individual who’s always looking for one last win in the world of treasure hunting. While each game in the franchise is different in tone, it’s well worth playing from the humble beginnings of Uncharted as you eventually build up to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. No matter which game you choose to jump into, though, you’ll find exciting action set pieces, rewarding puzzles to solve, and kinetic third-person shooting that only gets better with each new iteration.

#8 Ratchet & Clank Series

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platforms: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: November 4th, 2002

Another long-running franchise in PlayStation’s catalogue of exclusives, the Ratchet & Clank series has seen many iterations across console generations, mostly recently with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5. Players primarily tale control of the titular Ratchet, while occasionally taking control of his buddy Clank for puzzle sections and the like. Every game has an emphasis on absolutely bonkers weaponry, and an array of unique planets to explore as you help residents with their plights. Rift Apart in particular has a focus on dimensional travel, emphasizing the power of the PlayStation 5’s SSD. Suitable for kids and adults alike, Ratchet & Clank is a series well-worth getting invested in, whether it be the PlayStation 4 remake or the excellent Rift Apart.

#7 Shadow of Colossus

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Team Ico, Japan Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: October 18th, 2005

Shadow of the Colossus is one of those lightning-in-a-bottle kind of games. A fantastic concept that’s pushed to its limits, before bowing out gracefully, aware of of the fact that it has nothing else to show the player. It’s a simple idea, you have to kill a number of Colossi to save your lover from a life threatening illness, but it’s in execution that Shadow of the Colossus shines. Each colossus is like a combat puzzle, as you clamber over them and the environment to try and work out where their weak spots lies. It all ends with a stinger of a plot twist that’ll leave you speechless and introspective on what just transpired, and nothing else gives you quite the same experience. The PlayStation 4 remake is the definitive way to play the game, but the PlayStation 2 original is also enjoyable.

#6 God of War Series

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Santa Monica Studios

Platforms: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date

While God of War has been around for sometime now, it takes a few different iterations across the family of PlayStation consoles. Up until God of War: Ascension, the series followed a third-person hack n’ slash akin to the likes of Devil May Cry. God of War (2018), though, served as a sort of reboot to the franchise, following on from the events of the previous game with a stronger focus on narrative and a completely reworked gameplay loop. While the reboot is quite the departure from previous entries, it’s still an engaging exploration of the same character, and completely subverts the expectations that a God of War game entails. God of War III: Remastered offers perspective into what older God of War games were like, and is worth experiencing just as much as the fantastic 2018 reboot is.

#5 The Last of Us Part 2

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Naughty Dog

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: June 19th, 2020

While it divided fans when it launched in June of 2020, The Last of Us Part II is an exploration of the cycle of violence, revenge, and the impact they have on those closest to us. It’s a truly brutal, emotional, and raw game that truly needs to be played before you can decide which side of the fence you fall on in regards to opinion. From a gameplay standpoint, it takes the robust and functional systems of the first game and iterates on them further, making small but meaningful additions to improve the over all flow of combat. There’s also a strong emphasis on survival, having to scrounge for supplies as you explore environments riddled with infected. Smart play is key in The Last of Us Part II, but getting through a particularly lengthy gauntlet of enemies, via stealth or otherwise is incredibly satisfying.

#4 The Last of Us Part 1

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: Naughty Dog

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: June 13th, 2013

Arguably the game that popularized cinematic storytelling in the medium, The Last of Us Part I is a game that most would deem a masterpiece. It’s best aspect is no doubt its narrative, a simple concept in premise but delivered near-flawlessly in execution. You play as Joel in a post-apocalyptic America, where zombies known as the infected have a stranglehold on what’s left of humanity. Joel eventually ends up wrapped in a plan to smuggle a girl, Ellie, to a controversial faction called the Fireflies. Joel and Ellie’s relationship is the heart of The Last of Us Part I, with believable and emotional writing and solid performance from Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson.

It’s all complimented by tightly designed gameplay systems that are all killer, no filler, and while they’re nothing to write home about, the support the narrative and world in unspoken ways. This is a game that everyone should experience at some point in their life, and with the upcoming remake, there’s no reason not to jump in.

#3 Returnal

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Housemarque

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release Date: April 30th, 2021

As one of the PlayStation 5’s first real killer apps, Returnal had a lot on its shoulders when it launched in March of 2021. From a studio who hadn’t done much more than what could be considered double A indie games, expectations for Returnal were sky high. Luckily, Housemarque delivered, with a viscerally addictive rogue-like experience, kinetic combat, and atmosphere that’s dripping with tension and subtle horror. You play as Selene, who’s crash landed on a planet called Atropos, as you investigate an unknown single in hopes of getting off the deadly planet. Every time Selene dies, the loop resets, putting her back at the crash site of her ship to attempt to reach the single again. It’s an endlessly enjoyable rogue-like that simultaneously shows off the power of the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense, and is well-worth playing for any fan of the genre.

#2 Demon’s Souls

Publisher: Namco Bandai, Atlus USA, Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: FromSoftware

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 5

Release Date: February 5th, 2009 (JP), October 6th, 2009 (NA)

While the Souls games were no doubt popularized by the likes of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, it’s important to remember where it all started with Demon’s Souls. Recently remade for the PlayStation 5, Demon’s Souls provides invaluable insight to where the idea of Dark Souls came from, and how they built off of those ideas further. While it might not sport the same level of complexity in its level and boss design, there’s more than enough here for Souls fans to chew on. Additionally, Demon’s Souls relative simplicity makes it a great entry point for those wanting to get into the franchise. The PlayStation 5 remake in particular is a visual marvel, and is undoubtedly the best way to play with a myriad of quality-of-life improvements.

#1 Bloodborne

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Developer: FromSoftware

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: March 24th, 2015

While all all eyes were on Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin in 2015, FromSoftware also had a brand new title in the oven in the same vein as Dark Souls. That game was none other than Bloodborne, perhaps FromSoftwares best and most critically acclaimed title yet. Bloodborne takes heavy influence from cosmic horror and the likes of H.P. Lovecraft, establishing a horrifying and mysterious world that no one could begin to explain. It takes the slow and methodical combat of Dark Souls, and turns it into a furiously-paced dance of dodges and agile attacks, standing in stark contrast to its predecessors.

With some of the best environmental storytelling and boss-fights FromSoftware have ever designed, there’s no wonder that Bloodborne is held in such high regard by so many gamers. While it’s quite challenging, it’s also another great way to get into the series, as the emphasis on dodging forces players to play in a more fun and fluid play style which also translates to other Souls games. Bloodborne is a game that you simply have to play, it’s quality can’t be conveyed with words, because much like Dark Souls, its those feelings of triumph against seemingly insurmountable challenges in tandem with an intoxicating world and rich lore to explore.