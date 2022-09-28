Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Gets Title Update 2 Tomorrow

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak‘s second free title update rolls out tomorrow for all players on Nintendo Switch and PC. Ahead of the new update, which will introduce a range of new content as well as a number of major new monsters, Capcom has released the patch notes for the new and improved Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

As reported last month, the game’s title update 2 will introduce the Flaming Espinas subspecies into the monster hunting action. These fire-breathing beasts aren’t entirely new to the franchise, having previously appeared in Monster Hunter Frontier. Also joining the fray will be a Violet Mizutsune, which is also a breed seen in a previous Monster Hunter title, Monster Hunter Generations. Only this one’s violet, which is nice. Joining the lineup of new, ferocious beasts will be the Risen Chameleos creature, who some players may recognise as a variant on Monster Hunter 2‘s Chameleos. The upcoming update is detailed further in a preview trailer, which you can check out right here.

Other changes heading into the game as part of tomorrow’s update include a number of new story elements and quests. In addition, players will be able to access a wealth of new weapons and armour, as well as unlock new skills for their character. The game will also benefit from a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements in addition to the new content heading into Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Tweaks and balancing changes have been made for players, buddies, followers and monsters, so be sure to check out the update’s patch notes in full.

For the full breakdown of everything coming up in title update 2, you can check out the patch notes on the Monster Hunter Rise website. Some of the most notable updates have been listed here, but be sure to check out the game’s website for all the details.

Monster Hunter Rise Notable Updates

New Story Elements

New monsters have been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New afflicted monsters and a new Risen elder dragon have been added to the game.

New quests have been added.

The Anomaly Research Level cap has been raised.

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.

Added the ability to view all of the various quest details for an Anomaly Investigation when you join via a Join Request.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

A layered equipment system has been added for weapons.

New prizes have been added to the Market’s lottery.

New System Elements

New Guild Card awards and titles have been added.

You can now choose to display or hide “Fixed Items” in your item bar (Whetstone, Close-range Coating, Normal Ammo 1, Throwing Kunai, and BBQ Spit).

New Badges of Heroes have been added.

Steam Players:

A new “Horror” display filter has been added.

Steam achievements have been added for the awards introduced in Ver. 11.0.1.0.

Achievements for new medals added in Ver.12.0.0.0 will be available in the next update, Free Title Update 3.

