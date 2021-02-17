Monster Hunter Rise Gets A New Trailer During Today’s Nintendo Direct

We knew before the Nintendo Direct video stream today that there was another Monster Hunter video game title in the works. Announced prior to the event we have Monster Hunter Rise coming to the Nintendo Switch platform. Much like other Monster Hunter video game titles that have been released in the past, this game will keep up with the same overall gameplay mechanics.

Players going into the title will need to ensure that they are prepared with their gear before they venture out and attempt to eliminate one of the varieties of monsters that flood the world. Likewise, much like the last big hit for the franchise Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise is an open-world video game rather than going back to zones.

As the name suggests there is one more component that offers another element to the game which we haven’t seen before which is a vertical movement. Here players can scale mountains and reach new heights. Likewise, you can still expect multiplayer to be featured in this game similar to how we had multiplayer in Monster Hunter World.

Again, we had a Nintendo Direct stream today which was the first in a good long while thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak. During this presentation, a new trailer was released for Monster Hunter Rise which you can view in the video embedded above. There’s plenty of action-packed moments as we watch gigantic monsters thrashing about and rampaging across the lands.

I’m certainly interested in seeing just how well this installment does compare to the previous heavy hitter for the series, Monster Hunter World. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll have too much longer of a wait to endure as Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

Source: YouTube