Capcom Announces New Mainline Entry in Monster Hunter Franchise for Nintendo Switch, Set to Release in March 2021

Nintendo held their Direct Mini: Partner Showcase this morning and a lot of us were expecting some good announcements, but Capcom has brought the heat to open up the show.

Yes, Capcom has announced a new mainline entry in one of their fan-favorite franchises — Monster Hunter, for the Nintendo Switch. Titled as Monster Hunter Rise, players will be able to take the battles of crazy monsters on the go wherever and whenever.

In addition to a new announcement trailer, which is filled with some awesome gameplay, the developers have also detailed a release date. Monster Hunter Rise is set to release for the Switch early next year on March 26th, 2021

Check out the brand new announcement trailer for Monster Hunter: Rise down below:

A brand-new entry in the Monster Hunter series is coming to Nintendo Switch! Battle fearsome monsters and travel to new heights, whenever and wherever when Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26, 2021!

Nintendo has aired their new Mini Direct this morning which was filled with some great new announcements. The publisher has uploaded the entire live-streamed event on their YouTube channel, so if you managed to miss the event no worries. Make sure to check out the entire Direct Mini right here!

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2021! Are you excited for the upcoming entry in the long running series? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube