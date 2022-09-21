Join Toy Story Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A new trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley was just released today on Nintendo Of America’s YouTube channel revealing a new realm coming to the game. Amazing we are already getting exciting updates since the game was just released a few weeks ago. In this trailer, Nintendo gave us a look at a Toy Story zone that is coming to the game this fall. Players will be able to string down to the size of the toys, basically becoming one of them and they can explore Andy’s bedroom with characters from the Pixar movie like Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the Toy Story crew. Below are some pictures of things we got to see in the trailer.

First starting off with Andy’s bedroom, let’s just take a look at how adorable it is and all the things it looks like we will be able to climb on. Now, let’s take a look at some of the pictures we have of Buzz and Woody from the trailer as well.

There they are in all of their glory! Here’s one last picture to show how small your avatar will shrink to be able to be the same size as Woody, and he looks just as excited as us about it!

Linked below is the trailer so you can see just how amazing this Toy Story Realm really is!

You will be able to discover the all-new Toy Story world this fall on Disney Dreamlight Valley. You will be able to explore it with Woody and Buzz being able to bring your new friends to the Valley as well.

About Disney Dreamlight Valley

Welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley, a place that is a lot like Animal Crossing but filled with your favorite Disney and Pixar characters from many of the classic movies, and more already planning to be added. You can even collect and show off your obsession and love for Disney with exclusive outfits that celebrate the classic Disney Parks themes. This game is a sim-life style game but Disney!

You are able to travel around the Dreamlight Valley, meeting new and old Disney and Pixar characters as they all lived in harmony–at least until the Forgetting. Thorns have now started growing across the land and the wonderful memories are tied to this magical place. Now our beloved characters have nowhere else to go but to hide in the Dream Castle. It is now up to you to unfold and discover the stories of this world and bring the happiness and magic back to the Valley!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available for purchase on Nintendo Switch, Mircosoft Store, Xbox, Epic Games Store, Steam, and PlayStation, and is listed as coming soon for the Mac App Store.

