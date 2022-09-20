Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Earn Star Coins In Early & Mid Game | Efficient Farming Guide

Image Source: [1]

You need Star Coins even at the start of Disney Dreamlight Valley — and if you’re working toward the final unlockable realm, you won’t be able to begin the ultimate riches of your pumpkin seed empire. Pumpkins are the easiest and most efficient crops for infinite earnings at the end of your adventures through each region, but you’ll probably want to do some crop farming before the end. Even if you’re rushing, who doesn’t want plenty of cash for those early game upgrades? If you’re looking for a simple path toward large Star Coin cash infusions, here are the most efficient crops to farm early in the game, and how to get started on your crop-growing empire.

Starter Farming Tips | Making Star Coins Early

Money is easy if you become a true farmer. All you need are lots of seeds and room for your massive farm. Before getting into the details of what seeds give you the biggest payouts, let’s go over the basics of starting your farm. Remember these tips as you get started to make the most of your time and energy.

Move your home to the Peaceful Meadow or whatever location you’re using for your farm. Build the farm plots directly outside your home so you can easily return home and recharge your energy.

Move Goofy's Stall near your home and the Wishing Well for easy travel.

Bring a Farming Companion to level them up quickly as you farm. Assign a villager with the Farming Profession / Skill and they'll level up as you farm. Having a Level 10 Farming companion will make you earn even more.

Start small! Dig 25 plots, plant 25 seeds, use the Watering Can to help grow, then slowly work up to 50 plots, 100 plots, and finally 150 plots. Stop at whatever number you're comfortable with.

For these methods, we’ll be farming with easy-to-access seeds that can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall. Crops take some time to grow — starting crops can be very quick and will grow in 15~ minutes, while later crops can take up to 2~ hours to fully grow.

This takes a lot of time and effort! Complete your daily quests, clean up, and when you’ve got an entire day to grind for Star Coins, get to becoming a true green thumb.

Most Efficient Crops For Each Region : Peaceful Meadow : Carrot Seeds – Takes about 15 minutes to grow. Very simple. Dazzle Beach : Tomato – Each pick-up gives x3 tomatoes, making them more valuable than they appear. Forest of Valor : Onions – Need to be watered twice before fully grown. Annoying but sell for high prices. Frosted Heights : Eggplants – Slow growers that sell for a good price pre-Pumpkins. Forgotten Lands : Pumpkins – The biggest sellers. Take 2~ hours to grow and one watering halfway. Can early 100,000+ in a single sell.

Work your way through these profitable plants to get the most yield possible. Not all of these crops give you the strictly best profit margin compared to the purchase price of the seeds, but they do give a huge profit — some sell for a much higher price to reflect the time and effort it takes to grow, while others like tomatoes give multiple yields per crop.