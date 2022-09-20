Warhammer 40K: Darktide Gets October Closed Beta Date

Dates for the upcoming Warhammer 40K: Darktide closed beta test have been announced. Fatshark has revealed that the game will be available for players on PC to playtest as part of the closed beta from October 14-16.

Those wishing to take part in the Warhammer 40K: Darktide closed beta can register now on the Darktide website for a chance to be one of the first to play the game. The upcoming playtest will allow players on PC to visit that game’s Hive City, otherwise known as Tertium, and promises to be packed with intense, monster-filled action. As part of the closed beta, players will be able to jump into the action RPG’s core gameplay action with three friends, provided they’ve all signed up for the beta in time, that is.

We last got a look at the 4-player co-op action in Warhammer 40K: Darktide back in August, where the game shared a new trailer as part of this year’s Gamescom event. You can check out the brutal combat and grim setting of Tertium in the footage right here if you were wondering what life in the 41st century might be like. Extremely not pretty, if Fatshark’s vision of the future is anything to go by.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is set to launch on November 30 after its release was pushed back its orginal release window of September 13. Ahead of its eventual release, the closed beta promises to “throw everything but the kitchen sink at you,” according to a statement shared by Fatshark. The game has already won an award for being the best multiplayer game of the year at the Gamescom 2022 awards, which is pretty promising stuff, considering that the game hasn’t even been released yet.

For those signing up for the playtest, it may be worth looking into the game’s two available pre-order options. The game’s Standard Edition is up for pre-order at $39.99 and will reward players with the Atoman Star Weapon Trinket, which is a cosmetic weapon trinket awarded to those who answered in the hour of Atoma’s need. In addition, Standard Edition pre-order purchasers will receive the Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame, a cosmetic portrait frame reserved for those first to enter the fray and last to leave it.

Those opting for the full Warhammer 40K: Darktide experience can pre-order the Imperial Edition, which will cost $59.99. However, this will reward players with both of the items from the Standard Edition, plus the following items. First up is the Loyalist Pack, which contains 4 unique class outfits, 8 weapon skin patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo. Also included is the Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame, a cosmetic portrait frame used to pay tribute to the fallen defenders of Tertium Hive. Players ordering the Imperial Edition will also bag themselves the Caducades cosmetic backpack specially designed for human characters, plus 2500 Aquilas, which is the game’s premium currency.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide launches on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on November 30. Pre-orders are available now. A console release for Xbox Series X/S will follow at a later date.

