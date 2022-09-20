Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Free Daily Reward Chests | Blue, Green & Gold Chests Guide

Enjoy a daily infusion of Star Coins, Furniture or Clothing with three types of chests. Every day you hop into Disney Dreamlight Valley, three types of chests will spawn randomly in your realms. You just need to find them and open them. Not all chests appear instantly — and some have strange requirements to make spawn. We’ll explain all three chest types below.

This isn’t your only daily reward. You’ll also want to look for glowing spots on the ground. These burial spots can also contain useful rewards, and many of these glowing spots will appear all over the valley. Once a day you can also have conversations with your favorite villager. You can only do this once per day, but it does give you a huge friendship bonus. You’ll want to give all of these daily activities a try. Even if you don’t have time to play, there’s no reason not to login and grab your rewards.

Daily Reward Chests | What They Are & How To Get Them

Daily Reward Chests are unique chests that randomly spawn somewhere in your realms. There are three types of hidden chests and they reset / re-appear daily in your valley. If you login in every day, you’ll be able to collect these chests for rewards. If you do one thing per day in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you should login and grab these chests.

Blue Chest : Blue Chests are only available if you’re connected to the internet while playing. Blue Chests spawn +10 Moonstones daily. One spawns in a random location in your valley. Much easier to find early in the game before unlocking more realms. A new chest spawns daily in a random location.

Green Chest: Green Chest will also appear daily. The Green Chest drops Star Coins and Clothing / Furniture Bags. Check daily for these to expand your customization options!

Gold Chest : Gold Chests spawn in two different ways — and opening them will always spawn a pile of Star Coins. Any number of these can appear, but in my experience, one will appear from both methods listed below. Method #1 : May appear in clusters of debris or night thorns. Clear the thorns and you’ll see a gold chest in the center to collect. Method #2 : Clear night thorns / debris until coins appear and a short jingle will play. Collect all the coins before the jingle is over and a gold chest will spawn.

Multiple gold chests will spawn — and they’re totally random. They’ll spawn with the new daily night thorns, and multiple chests can accumulate over a period of days as more debris litters your valley. Unlike the other two chests, gold chests might not despawn at the end of the day and reset. We haven’t fully tested gold chests yet, but they’re also the least worthwhile of the chests. You’ll only get gold coins (Star Coins) for opening them. If you’re aiming to become a farming magnate, you’ll never run low on Star Coins.