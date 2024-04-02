Hollow Knight Silksong Is Finally Listed On Xbox Store

It could be a sign that the game is inching closer to release.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has finally received a listing on the Xbox Store.

The listing reveals that the title will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and will also be on Game Pass for PC and Xbox consoles.

There’s no information on price or release date, but the important thing to know here is that it finally received the listing.

Hollow Knight Silksong is likely one of the most highly anticipated small scale independent games of this console generation. This stems from an unlikely combination, of the game just before it being a breakout hit, and the long wait for this title.

Hollow Knight is practically a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, and subsequently has seen release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and of course, on PC via Steam. Interestingly enough, the title is on GOG DRM-free, but not on Epic Game Store. Developer Team Cherry also took the effort to officially bring the game to macOS and Linux.

The original Hollow Knight also came to Nintendo Switch significantly earlier than other consoles, and subsequently benefited from Nintendo’s marketing support. As fans like to refer to it, the combination of Metroidvania and Dark Souls level difficulty made Hollow Knight uniquely appealing in this console generation. And the promise of more of the same fuels the huge interest for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

As shared by Wario64, this listing was also shared by Xbox Portfolio Sr. Content Planning Manager Nick Zuclich. Wario64 points out that this is an indication that the listing is new, but Team Cherry revealed that they were planning to release Hollow Knight: Silksong to Xbox a long time ago.

In fact, Microsoft revealed that they were getting Hollow Knight: Silksong on Xbox a few months before Sony confirmed it would come to their PlayStation platforms as well. Microsoft also confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be Day One on Game Pass, which certainly implies that Microsoft contributed a tad to the game’s budget.

So what this listing could possibly mean, is just that Team Cherry finished filling out all of Microsoft’s requirements to get that listing up. Or, it could be an indication of how close to release Hollow Knight: Silksong actually is.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has already received five years of development, which is about the same timeframe for a AAA title to also be developed. That may not reflect on a sudden leap to a 3D game engine, a full open world, and emergent gameplay. But it may be due to Team Cherry taking their time to refine their game design, and live up to the expectations they raised among fans.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Windows, macOS, Linux.