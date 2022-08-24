Warhammer 40K: Darktide Gets New Gamescom Trailer

In an evening full of new reveals and epic game trailers, developer Fatshark has also treated fans to a new look at Warhammer 40K: Darktide. The upcoming co-op game has been designed to be a brand new kind of Warhammer 40K experience for fans of the franchise.

Set in the 40K universe and specifically created for four players to jump into battle together, Warhammer 40K: Darktide has been hotly anticipated. Originally, the game had been scheduled to launch on September 13. However, a recent update from the development team revealed that the game’s release would in fact be pushed back until November 30. Ensuring there’s been enough time for a game to be fully ready for launch is a sensible move, but to sweeten the pill Fatshark has dropped a brand new trailer which outlines some of the character creation options available to players. You can check out the new trailer right here to get ready for the four-player carnage that’s coming at the end of November.

The latest game trailer gives us a great look at the gory combat and industrial vibe of the title’s main setting; the sprawling city of Tertium. It certainly looks as though Fatshark has paid plenty of attention to detail when it comes to the in-game character creation options. Players can clearly select from a wide variety of visual and vocal presents, each with unique styles, to design their own custom “Reject” character. Class choices are also given the once over in the new clip. Players can select whether to become a powerful mutant ‘Ogryn’, a holy ‘Zealot’ warrior, a magic-wielding ‘Psyker’ or a seasoned ‘Veteran’ character, from what we’ve seen so far.

As one of the game’s Rejects, players will find themselves amongst the last of the defenders of the hive city of Tertium. Under siege from relentless hordes of nightmarish monsters, players will need the skills and strategic thinking of their squad members to ensure they can beat back the incoming threat. The new trailer showcases the bloodthirsty and chaotic shooter action fans will be eager to dive into ahead of the game’s launch later this year. It’s also been revealed that Warhammer 40K: Darktide will launch on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store first. A console launch for Xbox Series X and Series S will come at some point after that, although no specific date has been given for the game’s console release yet.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide launches on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on November 30. Pre-orders are available now. A console release for Xbox Series X/S will follow at a later date. The game was set to be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, but we’ll be waiting for further confirmation on this once there’s a date for the game’s console release.

