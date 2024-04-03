Nintendo Sends Out Survey Asking Players About Mario RPG and More

With Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Super Mario Wonder having all released over the spand of the last few months, Princess Peach: Showtime! having been the latest. Nintendo has slowed up a lot of gaming releases over the past year as it seems a new Nintendo Switch console is underway, hopefully coming in 2025. However, it seems Nintendo is seeking players feedback on their games.

There has been images shared on Reddit and other social media platforms, however also VGC has gotten sent the same thing players online have, which is a survey asking what players are thinking of recent Nintendo games. The beginning of the survey starts off with asking gamers if they have heard of the new Mario games or titles of past ones and what their overall experience is.

It asks many questions relating to the games like if the players liked the new characters or if they’d rather the company stick to older ones, and then asks what they think about RPG setting games as well.

The survey then goes on to ask what playersthought of the Mario RPG that release just a year ago and then also what they thought of Mario and Luigi games all together. This could be because Nintendo is considerably wants to remake the Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story which was published for 3DS as a RPG. However, this was for the developer AlphaDream who went bankrupt back then.

Paper Mario: The Origami King was released for the Switch back in 2020, and now the newest Paper Mario is set to release in May, Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door.