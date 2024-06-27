Donkey Kong Country Returns HD To Be $60 At Launch

While the Nintendo Direct last week was full of big announcements that made gamers happy and excited for both 2024 and 2025, there were a few things within the presentation that absolutely helped the showcase back in terms of quality. For example, some multiplatform titles didn’t need to be in there, and some reveals didn’t exactly hit the mark. The one that stands out the most on that latter front is Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. This is the second “return” of this title, and fans were honestly hoping for a new DK game entirely. Sadly, it’s about to get even worse for people who weren’t amused by this reveal.

The pre-order option for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is now up, which is interesting, as the game doesn’t release until 2025. Regardless, you can pre-order the game now on the Nintendo eShop, and you’ll be met with the reveal that the game costs $60. That’s eye-raising for multiple reasons. First, the game is an HD remaster of a Nintendo Wii title, so it’s hardly a new game. Second, when they did a certain remaster for an even older title featuring Samus Aran, they priced that one around $40. So why is this title getting an extra $20 cost? Third, as many people looked at the trailer for the HD remaster, they didn’t feel it lived up to the hype visually, so is it even worth the $60 they’re asking for?

It’s true that the HD version of the title will bring plenty of levels for fans to take on, including ones that were for the Nintendo 3DS version of the game several years back. However, many are already taking issue with the full price, and it’s likely to grow so long as we don’t hear that a truly new Donkey Kong title is in the works.

The whole situation is mystifying on a fundamental level. The most recent titles featuring Donkey Kong and his family were hits. The original Wii game made by Retro Studios was a hit, as was the 3DS port, and the Wii U sequel that got ported to the Nintendo Switch, which made it even more successful! By all accounts, Nintendo should’ve had a third game by Retro or a new entry by another team out by now. Instead, we’re getting a port that doesn’t even feel like a truly worthy remaster.

Hopefully, things change soon, but that’s not something we can count on just yet.