Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door Gets New Trailer

Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door is set to release in May, bringing back a beloved game by many. This game will be one that brings back many positive memories to fans who enjoyed the first game on the Wii as well.

Nintendo has released a new trailer showing the story of the game through the pictures of a storybook which are even more fitting to the style of the game than before. The story goes on to explain the story of The Thousand-Year Door, this is even more of a given considering the trailer is called “Our Story Begins.”

The trailer begins with a book containing a star on the front, then opening to display the castle and other black and white graphics. This remake is definitely seemingly going to give fans exactly what they are wanting in terms of reliving the time when they first played this game and being able to play a new, enhanced, version to play on the Nintendo Switch.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was released in 2004 for the GameCube. This roleplaying game was developed by Intelligent Systems and was published by Nintendo. This game is the sequel to the first Paper Mario game.

The plot of the game is that Mario and Princess Peach are searching for a mystic treasure, which is supposed to hold a great fortune but soon Peach is kidnapped and it is up to Mario to save her. This game will only be avaliable for Nintendo Switch on May 23.

