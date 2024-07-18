Final Fantasy XIV Collaborates With Popular Bubble Tea Chain

Drinking boba can get you an adorable new mount.

If you’re a Final Fantasy XIV player who loves bubble tea, this is the perfect time for you. From now through August 28, fans who visit Gong cha and purchase three beverages in a single transaction will get the in-game Porxie King mount.

Additionally, three collaboration drinks have been announced, with each coming in its own decorative cup. These include the Fat Cat Brown Sugar Milk Tea, the Fat Chocobo Mango Frozen Tea, and the Cactuar Matcha Milk Tea.

If that wasn’t enough to entice players, certain stores will also have Final Fantasy XIV-themed bubble tea keychains for sale.

The Gong cha collaboration is only available in England, Belgium, France, Portugal, the USA, Canada, Panama, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan.

This week, Patch 7.01 brought with it the game’s newest collection of Arcadion raids, adding four fights, six quests, and new glams. Seven Viper actions also had their range increased from three to five yalms, giving these players more breathing room as they take on the bad guys.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will released for all players on July 2. The long-awaited release brings a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.

The 7.0 update also improved the game’s visuals, including textures, hair, grass, shadows, and reflections. This is the title’s first graphical upgrade since it was first released in 2013.

