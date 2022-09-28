Dead Space Remake Media Embargo Lifts This October

It seems highly likely that we will be getting a full preview of EA’s highly anticipated remake of Dead Space very soon.

Our source gave this description of a scheduled media event earlier today.

“It’s understood that the press had the opportunity to play the game yesterday and got hands-on with the title for several hours. Multiple chapters of the game were played and recorded, including the opportunity given to the press to interview the developers of the game.”

We actually reported on today’s media event two weeks ago. At the time, it seemed like the developer was going to release their own previews and media kits for the game at this date. For whatever reason, Electronic Arts has seen it fit to impose an embargo for this media event until next month. Did they just want to bring the previews in time for Halloween season? Whatever the case, it won’t take that much longer for fans to learn more.

Now, some of you may be wondering, what else is there to know for a remake of a game that’s over a decade old? But this isn’t a simple remastering that upscales the old assets. Developer EA Motive have explained that they are essentially rebuilding the game from the ground up, with the intent of improving everything about the game inside out.

This includes incorporating story elements and lore from all the sequels and spinoff media surrounding the original game. Of course, certain story elements that were not explained or had been decided upon would get defined further in the later games. More than mere callbacks, these changes are intended to bring the franchise full circle, with a version of the game that is more logically consistent with the universe that has been built around it.

This also means, of course, upgrades enabled by the new Frostbite engine, as well as taking advantage of new technologies now available in the newer game consoles as well as contemporary gaming PCs. The fast speeds provided by SSDs mean that players will no longer have to contend with loading times, and instead ponder the horrors of navigating a seamless and fully immersive world.

And coming alongside all of this are the major gameplay changes that EA Motive will be making to improve the game’s accessibility. These will be smart, QOL changes, that will improve the game for everyone, but also enabling some players to get more feedback that simply wasn’t possible to create during the game’s original release. Arguably this may be the greatest part of EA Motive’s ambition with this remake, as there seems to be a real intent to turn Dead Space into an entirely new experience.

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Source: Insider Gaming