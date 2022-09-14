Dead Space Remake Is Getting Its Own Media Event Soon

Writer Tom Henderson has revealed that EA has scheduled a media event dedicated to Dead Space Remake for the end of September.

Originally released in 2008 for Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2008, the original Dead Space became one of the signature games and franchises for that console generation. The horror shooter combining inspiration from 2001: A Space Odyssey and Alien both impressed and terrified players with its combination of truly chilling setpieces, and intricate gameplay and upgrade systems.

While EA has accumulated a substantial classic game library to release and remaster, this specific remaster follows a game plan they had announced as far back as 2019. Prior games they already gave the remastered treatment since that announcement include Command and Conquer Remastered Collection, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and perhaps most relevant to this story, Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was a significantly larger project that involved working on different games made with different engines. Developer Bioware made the call to remaster the games in their original engines instead of building the games completely from scratch, as the latter would have been too much work to be worthwhile. This self-imposed limitation ironically enabled Bioware to make many improvements more easily, including significant improvements for the first Mass Effect.

Mass Effect and Dead Space are frequently compared as EA’s two big space games, but in terms of content, the two could not be any more different. Similarly, Motive Studio diverged from Bioware’s choices, and they did not hesitate with a full remake for the first Dead Space. In this case, the game is being built from the ground up on Frostbite 5, promising a proper upgrade to modern gaming graphics standards. However, EA and Motive have surprisingly stayed quiet about other details of the game.

In our prior coverage, we were able to make note of the accessibility changes Motive is dead set on implementing for the entire game, as well as a new dialogue system, which will require all new voice work from Isaac Clarke’s voice actor, Gunner Wright. Still, fans were left speculating on fine details, such as if the game will now have an open world because EA and Motive have not been talking to fans more.

This seeming drought of game information also comes in light of multiple upcoming Dead Space-like projects being revealed. That includes The Callisto Protocol, which is being led by Glen Schofield, one of Dead Space’s original creative minds. With the release date slowly creeping in, and the threat of these other projects stealing attention away, EA and Motive can’t afford to hold out any longer. So we really may be looking to a sudden influx of information if and when this media event goes through.

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Source: Twitter