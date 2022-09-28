Like A Dragon: Ishin! Will Have a Playable Demo at TwitchCon

Ryu Ga Gotoku has rolled out the red carpet this year for the Yakuza franchise, now referred to as Like A Dragon. The games are being remade for a global audience by popular demand with three titles being released in the next two years. Like A Dragon: Ishin! will be the first game released, but some lucky fans may not have to wait until 2023 to play it. The first U.S. playable demo will be at TwitchCon next month!

In a Tweet from Ryu Ga Gotoku (@RGGStudio), the news was announced that Like A Dragon: Ishin! would be at TwitchCon in San Diego from October 7-9. The upcoming game’s release date isn’t until February 21, 2023, so this is a great chance to play before everyone else. As they mentioned in the Tweet, this will be the first playable demo in the U.S. specifically, so California-based fans are in luck. You can find the Tweet below.

We'll be at #TwitchCon San Diego from Oct 7th – 9th with the first US playable demo of the newly announced samurai action adventure, Like a Dragon: Ishin! 🐉



Content creators, drop a comment below if you're planning to attend! 👇 pic.twitter.com/didlN0ZqQm — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) September 27, 2022

For people who are unfamiliar, TwitchCon is a live convention that gathers gamers, artists, and Twitch streaming professionals together. This year it will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, and there will be meet and greets, artist booths, demos, and more to enjoy. Ryu Ga Gotoku has also asked content creators to let them know if they are coming to the event, likely in an effort to drum up more enthusiasm for the game. They don’t have to work too hard to do that though. Hopefully, we’ll get a peek at gameplay footage from the event with so many content creators in one place.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! is a narrative-driven, action-adventure game that takes place in a fictional city during the 1860s Japan. Join Sakamoto Ryoma as he hunts down his father’s killer and works to clear his name after being accused of murder. This legendary samurai is a real historical figure credited with ending the era of the samurai, but his face in the game is none other than Kazuma Kiryu. In the game, you’ll be faced with choices that move the plot forward, but the main event is all of the action. You’ll be able to wield a sword, a revolver, or both! If you pre-order now, you will also get a few more weapons to choose from:

1. Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

2. Tsuyano Usukurenai, a sword soaked in blood

3. Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships Steam

Like A Dragon Gaiden will be released later in 2023, and Like A Dragon 8 is coming out in 2024. If you’re a fan, maybe it’s time to get those budgets ready! Like A Dragon: Ishin! will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on February 21, 2023. In the meantime, here are ten of the best samurai games you can play on Xbox Series X|S.

