CDPR Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel And Confirms New Witcher Saga Trilogy

There’s some exciting news coming out of CD Projekt RED today. The studio has just revealed that it won’t be leaving Cyberpunk 2077 as a standalone title after all. In an announcement on the developers’ official Twitter feed, it’s been revealed that not only is Cyberpunk 2077 getting a sequel, but it’s also been confirmed that the upcoming Witcher 4 title will, as previously reported, form part of a new trilogy. As if that wasn’t enough, two additional games based in The Witcher universe will also join the new three-part saga.

The news was revealed as part of CD Projekt RED’s latest strategy update presentation, in which the studio shared its long-term outlook for its gaming franchises. From the update itself, it’s clear that CD Projekt RED is committed to developing and expanding upon the popularity and ongoing success of arguably its most beloved franchise, The Witcher. However, the news of a sequel to the somewhat more controversial Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have come a bit out of left field. With that said, fans of the futuristic world of Night City are sure to be delighted by this latest turn of events, especially given that the last we heard, Cyberpunk 2077 would be most likely getting one drop of DLC and nothing more beyond that.

Described only as “Project Orion” in the strategy update, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be developed by the CD Projekt RED team and will “prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.” No further details have been shared at this stage, but as this is a developing story, we’ll keep an eye out for additional updates on the newly-revealed sequel.

In addition, the presentation also confirms earlier reporting that the new Witcher game, which we’re tentatively referring to as The Witcher 4, will form part of a new three-game series. The trilogy, which will be developed by CDPR is also flanked by two additional new Witcher titles. The first of these is codenamed “Project Sirius” and is already in pre-production. This game is described as being “an innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing Witcher fans and new audiences,” and is being developed by subsidiary studio The Molasses Flood, with support from CD Projekt RED.

The next Witcher title mentioned is codenamed “Project Polaris” and is more than likely the expected Witcher 4 game. Described as “a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” Project Polaris is also already in pre-production and is described as being the “beginning of a new Witcher trilogy.” The update also reveals that all three of the new Witcher trilogy games are aiming to be launched within a six-year period following the release of Project Polaris.

Finally, “Project Canis Majoris” is also on the cards as another “story-driven, single-player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe.” It looks as though this project will launch after the Polaris trilogy, but there’s not a huge amount of information on it as of yet. This game is, however, not necessarily going to be built in-house at CDPR. Instead, the project is apparently “contracted to be developed by a 3rd party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans.”

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to from CD Projekt RED over the next few years. Especially if you’re heavily invested in the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher universes.

