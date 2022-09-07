Cyberpunk 2077 DLC May Be a One Hit Wonder

It was only yesterday that CD Projekt RED revealed the official teaser for its first Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. Phantom Liberty looks set to launch for the massive cyberpunk RPG at some point next year. Already, fans have been hyping up the arrival of the DLC, with many hoping it’ll mark a new chapter in the often-maligned game’s story.

However, as the eagle-eyed team at Polish games site XGP has spotted, there may be a sting in the tail for those hoping that Phantom Liberty is the start of something bigger. Check out the newest teaser trailer for the newly-announced Phantom Liberty DLC right here to get a flavor of the new adventures heading to Cyberpunk 2077.

While players have been left excited at the prospect of the return of Cyberpunk 2077 icon Johnny Silverhand, it looks as though they may be left disappointed at CD Projekt RED’s response to one user.

As spotted by XGP and reported in Eurogamer, one YouTube viewer commented sharing their excitement about the DLC teaser trailer. “I am quite intrigued by this expansion, I hope and in the future more will come out since this game has a lot of potential,” explains user Jonna Dragneel. The official Cyberpunk 2077 account then responded, explaining that they shouldn’t get their hopes up for future expansions to the game. “Glad to hear we sparked your interest!” it reads, before continuing, “as for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.”

While this may come as disappointing news to some players, it’s clear that the Phantom Liberty DLC will bring a lot of exciting new content into Cyberpunk 2077. The premise of Phantom Liberty will see players reprising the role of protagonist V. Stepping into a thrilling spy-based saga, players will need to keep their wits about them as they take an oath to “faithfully serve the New United States of America.” What exactly this means, players will have to wait and see, but it’s pretty clear that the new adventure will spell trouble and excitement for the titular character.

It’s also important to remember that while the response from the Cyberpunk 2077 team seems to rule out any future DLC, this may not exactly be the case. Things change, and it could be that the development team at CDPR simply isn’t planning any further expansions as yet. Depending on the success of Phantom Liberty, that could very well change. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Phantom Liberty DLC will be released at some point in 2023. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further news on a release window for the expansion.

Source