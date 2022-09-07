12 Best Xbox Series X/S WWII Video Games You Need To Play

World War II is the most vile and dark event in human history. Although there’s no denying World War II swarmed with atrocities and human insanity, it’s also an acutely intriguing event that pushed human limitations. So, it’s no wonder there’s an abundance of games taking place during World War II. If you’re too fascinated with World War II, here’s the list of the best Xbox Series X/S WWII video games.

#12 Valkyria Chronicles

If you’re looking for a critically-acclaimed tactical role-playing game, Valkyria Chronicles is then, without a single doubt in mind, guaranteed to overjoy you. Although the series began in 2008 with Valkyria Chronicles, over the years, it didn’t lose any steam. Valkyria Chronicles will definitely be one of the most memorable games you’ll ever set foot in with its watercolor-like imagery, tactical battle system, touching storyline, customizations and amazingly rendered battlefields. On top of that, Valkyria Chronicles evolved into an amazing anime and manga winning hearts across the world.

#11 Hell Let Loose

Australian studio Black Matter developed a hardcore World War Two first-person shooter otherwise known as Hell Let Loose. Unlike other World War II games, which focus on historical events and unique storylines, Hell Let Loose’s selling points are a 100-player epic battle with infantry, tanks, artillery and an ever-changing front line, iconic battlefields, ruthless combat style, realistic gameplay involving resources management and bombing runs, and unique roles. However, if that’s not epic enough for you, you can take up the role of Commander and singlehandedly lead 50 players to victory.

#10 War Thunder

War Thunder is a free-to-play vehicle-oriented multiplayer game developed and published by Gaijin Entertainment. Winning Best Simulation Game at the Gamescom 2013 Awards, War Thunder is to this day a flawless cross-platform simulation game that incorporates battles on air, land, and sea. Although vehicles range from the Spanish Civil War and World War I to Iraq War, they principally originate from the World War II era. The three most significant game modes in War Thunder are arcade battles, realistic battles and simulator battles. The features that set War Thunder apart from other simulation games are uniquely tailored events and a single-player mode that graphically depicts historical battles.

#9 Enlisted

A squad-based, first person MMO shooter that is totally free-to-play covering the key battles from WWII. Enlisted recreates weapons, military vehicles and the whole atmosphere from one of the scariest times in our history. Assume the role of an infantry squad or even a tank crew commander or an aircraft pilot to recreate massive battles. Choose from over 10 squad classes such as sniper and radio specialist and customize squads according to their own preference. Get yourself Enlisted, now.

#8 Wolfenstein The New Order

Coming from the Wolfenstein series, an heir of the Wolfenstein series that revived the entire franchise is Wolfenstein The New Order. Falling into a category of an action-adventure first-person shooter, Wolfenstein The New Order was developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks. Wolfenstein The New Order sends the player across Europe as he feverishly attempts to stop the Nazis from conquering the entire world. The key features of Wolfenstein The New Order are an intricate storyline packed with action and adventure, intense first-person combat and up to par immersive soundtrack.

#7 Sniper Elite 5

The award-winning series returns with its latest title, Sniper Elite 5, which in detail tells the story of Karl Fairburne, an American elite sniper, as he unveils the Nazi secrets and, in utter anguish, tries to neutralize their Project Kraken. Story-rich Sniper Elite 5 offers advanced gunplay physics and traversal, high caliber customization, invasion mode and enhanced kill cam. In addition to that, Sniper Elite 5’s stunning visuals don’t fail your expectations too.

#6 Battlefield V

Directly unfolding after the events of Battlefield I, Battlefield V portrays a Norwegian resistance fighter partaking in the sabotage of the German nuclear program, Billy Bridger, a Senegalese Tirailleur, and the hardships of a German Tiger I tank crew. As you reluctantly enter one of the greatest conflicts of humankind, you’ll get a taste of various features such as: clear-cut game mechanics rooted in realism, extensive customization options, several multiplayer modes and fortifications.

#5 Call of Duty Vanguard

The latest in the Call of Duty Series immerses players into visceral WWII combat; Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France and defend Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision in this immersive and character-driven single player campaign. Embark on the Vanguard multiplayer experience with over 20 multiplayer maps and a whole host of game modes and content to unlock as well as partaking in the infamous zombies mode which allows players to fight against the undead and uncover a new Dark Aether story in “Der Anfang”. Call of Duty Vanguard has it all, and will keep you entertained for hours to come.

#4 World of Warships

Coming from the same developer of World of Tanks, Wargaming Group Limited, is World of Warships, a free-to-play naval warfare-themed multiplayer that was launched on 15 November 2018. Designed in the spitting image of World of Tanks, World of Warships is a stunning visual-rich game that encourages you to assemble an armada of ships and venture into adrenaline-packed warship clashes. Gameplay, naturally, places warships in the spotlight together with their numerous customizations, upgrades, and unique abilities.

#3 Sudden Strike 4

One of the most loved real time strategies returned with Sudden Strike 4. Although Sudden Strike remains a timeless classic in the gaming community, Sudden Strike 4 brings forth larger battlefields, more units, improved graphics, fresh scenarios and unbelievably legendary commanders. With Sudden Strike 4, the players can bravely set out to discover three extensive campaigns taking place during World War II. The players can, on top of that, handpick the 100-men army they’d like to command. Other relevant features are supported modding, uniquely-tailored missions based on real-life World War II battles and skill trees and commander roles.

#2 World of Tanks

A Belarusian company, Wargaming Group Limited, on 29 April 2012, released World of Tanks, a free-to-play team-based shooter specializing in tank combat. This unique hybrid of action and strategy is teeming with fully-fledged tanks, breathtaking visuals, and a ravishing yet unpredictable environment. Even though players can display their mechanical supremacy in PvP combat, World of Tanks also offers PvE mode where the community can get a glimpse of historical events. The central point of World of Tanks are, expectedly, tanks with their unlimited customizations and game mechanics such as camouflage and shell ricochets.

#1 Call of Duty WWII

When speaking of the best Xbox Series X/S WWII video games, Call of Duty will inevitably be the first game that comes to mind. Released early in 2003, the original Call of Duty and each next title, including Call of Duty WWII, vividly depicted and animated the story of World War II. However, Call of Duty WWII, which mindfully models your experience, without hesitation sends you to Normandy on D-Day as you’re forced to contend with the unrelenting nature of war. Besides an authentic Call of Duty campaign, the central features of Call of Duty WWII include three distinct game modes, a harrowing yet absorbing storyline, and fast-paced, exciting combat.