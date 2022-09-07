Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Amiibo Are Coming Exclusively to Gamestop

GameStop has revealed they are the exclusive retailer to sell these upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak amiibo.
These amiibo are the Malzeno, Felyne Malzeno Palico, and Canyne Malzeno Palamute, respectively. They will be available from Gamestop in-store or online beginning tomorrow, September 7, 2022.
This batch of amiibo are all about the Malzeno itself. In Monster Hunter lore, it is an Elder Dragon made to look like a European dragon, but with an unusual twist. This dragon is a vampire dragon of sorts, with the ability to drain the life force of humans and monsters alike. While Malzeno can do this by itself, it also has minions called Qurio that can attack hunters, and they can also drain the life force of other creatures on Malzeno’s behalf.
When Malzeno absorbs enough life force from the creatures around it, it enters a dangerous state known as the Bloodening. It becomes incredibly strong and agile, moving so quickly it looks like it teleports. Like any other monster in Monster Hunter, Malzeno is an awesome sight and makes for a great amiibo.
Alongside the Malzeno amiibo are amiibos of a Felyne Palico and Canyne Palamute, wearing Malzeno armor sets respectively. As you can imagine, earning these sets for your in-game companions will require you to beat these bloodsucking dragons multiple times to earn the materials to make those armor sets.
Now, if you didn’t know how amiibo work yet, these physical collectibles have a special in-game feature for games published on Nintendo platforms. If you buy any of these amiibo, you can go in-game and visit Kagero the Merchant to choose the Read Amiibo function. You can then place the amiibo on top of the NFC touchpoints on your Joy-Con right controller, on top of the analog stick, or at the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, in the space in the center in between the left analog stick and face buttons, and just on top of the d-pad and right analog stick.
The reward for these amiibo are the Formal Dragon Layered Armor sets. Use Malzeno to get the Formal Dragon Hunter armor sets for your character, and then the Felyne Malzeno Palico and Canyne Malzeno Palamute, for the Formal Dragon Palico and Formal Dragon Palamute armor sets respectively.
On top of these armor sets, you can scan your amiibo every day to join the in-game lottery. The lottery offers jackpots and non-jackpot prizes exclusive to each amiibo type. We’ll detail what kinds of prizes you can expect below
- Palico Amiibo
Jackpot: Outfit Voucher
Non-Jackpot Prizes:
Lagniapple
Dango Ticket
Max Potion
Lifepowder
Herbal Powder
- Palamute Amiibo
Jackpot: Mega Demondrug
Non-Jackpot Prizes:
Demondrug
Armorskin
Flash Bomb
Sonic Bomb
Dash Juice
- Monster Amiibo
Jackpot: Heavy Armor Sphere
Non-Jackpot Prizes:
Hard Armor Sphere
Aquaglow Jewel
Bloodrun Jewel
Shock Trap
Pitfall Trap
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Windows and the Nintendo Switch, and has already sold over 4 million units for the Switch. You can learn more about how Capcom adapted the game to the console here.
