Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Amiibo Are Coming Exclusively to Gamestop

There's a time and place for amiibo. The place is Gamestop and the time is soon.

GameStop has revealed they are the exclusive retailer to sell these upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak amiibo.

Monster Hunter Fans! Exclusive Monster Hunter amiibo are dropping at GameStop tomorrow, online and in-store. Get yours before they're gone – https://t.co/LSkzve2N0I pic.twitter.com/98QN9E0pIu — GameStop (@GameStop) September 6, 2022

These amiibo are the Malzeno, Felyne Malzeno Palico, and Canyne Malzeno Palamute, respectively. They will be available from Gamestop in-store or online beginning tomorrow, September 7, 2022.

This batch of amiibo are all about the Malzeno itself. In Monster Hunter lore, it is an Elder Dragon made to look like a European dragon, but with an unusual twist. This dragon is a vampire dragon of sorts, with the ability to drain the life force of humans and monsters alike. While Malzeno can do this by itself, it also has minions called Qurio that can attack hunters, and they can also drain the life force of other creatures on Malzeno’s behalf.

When Malzeno absorbs enough life force from the creatures around it, it enters a dangerous state known as the Bloodening. It becomes incredibly strong and agile, moving so quickly it looks like it teleports. Like any other monster in Monster Hunter, Malzeno is an awesome sight and makes for a great amiibo.

Alongside the Malzeno amiibo are amiibos of a Felyne Palico and Canyne Palamute, wearing Malzeno armor sets respectively. As you can imagine, earning these sets for your in-game companions will require you to beat these bloodsucking dragons multiple times to earn the materials to make those armor sets.

Now, if you didn’t know how amiibo work yet, these physical collectibles have a special in-game feature for games published on Nintendo platforms. If you buy any of these amiibo, you can go in-game and visit Kagero the Merchant to choose the Read Amiibo function. You can then place the amiibo on top of the NFC touchpoints on your Joy-Con right controller, on top of the analog stick, or at the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, in the space in the center in between the left analog stick and face buttons, and just on top of the d-pad and right analog stick.

The reward for these amiibo are the Formal Dragon Layered Armor sets. Use Malzeno to get the Formal Dragon Hunter armor sets for your character, and then the Felyne Malzeno Palico and Canyne Malzeno Palamute, for the Formal Dragon Palico and Formal Dragon Palamute armor sets respectively.

On top of these armor sets, you can scan your amiibo every day to join the in-game lottery. The lottery offers jackpots and non-jackpot prizes exclusive to each amiibo type. We’ll detail what kinds of prizes you can expect below

Palico Amiibo

Jackpot: Outfit Voucher

Non-Jackpot Prizes:

Lagniapple

Dango Ticket

Max Potion

Lifepowder

Herbal Powder

Jackpot: Mega Demondrug

Non-Jackpot Prizes:

Demondrug

Armorskin

Flash Bomb

Sonic Bomb

Dash Juice

Jackpot: Heavy Armor Sphere

Non-Jackpot Prizes:

Hard Armor Sphere

Aquaglow Jewel

Bloodrun Jewel

Shock Trap

Pitfall Trap

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Windows and the Nintendo Switch, and has already sold over 4 million units for the Switch. You can learn more about how Capcom adapted the game to the console here.

Source: NintendoLife