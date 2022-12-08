These Will Be What’s In Diablo 4’s Standard And Special Editions

We have a source that has revealed what will be found in the different digital editions of Diablo 4 early, including what will be available in pre-order.

Diablo 4 Digital Standard Edition:

Diablo 4

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft mount Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”

Standard Edition Digital Pre-order Bonuses:

Early access to open betas

Messenger of Light for Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Digital Deluxe Edition:

Diablo 4

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft mount

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”

Temptation, a ride for Diablo 4

Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo 4

Deluxe Edition Digital Pre-order Bonuses:

Early access to open betas

Messenger of Light for Diablo 4

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo 4 release date

Diablo 4 Digital Ultimate Edition:

Diablo 4

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft mount

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”

Temptation, a ride for Diablo 4

Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo 4

Wings of the Creator emote for Diablo 4

Premium Season Battle Pass unlock, 20 tier skips, 1 cosmetic item

Ultimate Edition Digital Pre-order Bonuses:

Early access to open betas

Messenger of Light for Diablo 4

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo 4 release date

A quick review of the different editions would indicate that the Ultimate Edition is the one that has the most value. The Premium Battle Pass unlock, of course, matches what has previously been found in other Blizzard titles.

But not everyone may want to have that Battle Pass unlock. Some players may want to get straight to higher level play with other high level characters. But if you’re someone who streams video games for a living, is young or unemployed, or just happens to have the time, you may want to actually play and relish that playtime that would get you there.

It’s also notable that this only discusses the digital editions of the game, notably on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The digital versions of the game on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One may have other preorder bonuses as would be befitting to Xbox players. It may even be the case that Blizzard has a larger amount of content planned in case Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard pushes through before this game’s release.

And of course, we may get a completely different set of bonuses for physical versions of the game, if they are also revealed down the line. Keep reading GameRanx for more information on future announcements for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is set to release on June 5, 2023 on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Source: Insider Gaming