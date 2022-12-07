Diablo IV’s Release Date Leaked By Xbox Store?

There has been an intense level of speculation pertaining to Diablo IV‘s release date, from reported preview opportunities, to reporting on the game featuring at the Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards this Thursday. All the speculation seems to have been based on truth however, as today, a new piece of evidence has emerged that would suggest that everything we’ve heard to this point has been true – except perhaps the rumoured April release date that we’d previously heard.

The Game Awards is now only a day away, and it seems almost certain that Diablo IV will be present in some capacity, but now a leak courtesy of the Xbox Store, and reported by a well-regarded leaker, Aggiornamenti Lumia has revealed that Diablo IV is due to arrive on Xbox consoles (and presumably PlayStation consoles and PC as well) on June 5, 2023. According to the tweet from the leaker, the game will clock in, or is at least currently listed as consuming, 80 GB of data but whether this was the listing for the Xbox One SKU of the game, or the Xbox Series X|S version is unknown, while the game’s June 5, 2023 release date listing also included an 11 PM launch time.

After the destruction of the Black Soulstone, the defeat of the Prime Evil, and the fall of Malthael, Angel of Death, countless lives have been lost and the denizens of Sanctuary find themselves struggling through the darkest of ages. Years have passed and, as some semblance of regular life starts rebuilding, a threat as old as the land itself begins to stir. Diablo IV is the newest incarnation of the genre-defining ARPG players have come to know and love. Hellish new features, brutal challenges, and an indisputable return to darkness lie at the core of the game. Diablo IV takes place many years after the events of Diablo III, after millions have been slaughtered by the actions of the High Heavens and Burning Hells alike. In the power vacuum, a legendary name resurfaces—Lilith, daughter of Mephisto, the whispered progenitor of humanity. Her grip on Sanctuary cuts deep into the hearts of men and women alike, cultivating the worst in its denizens and leaving the world a dark, hopeless place.

Diablo IV is slated to arrive in 2023, now seemingly June 5, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More news will presumably emerge at The Game Awards.

