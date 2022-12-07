GTA Online December Update Brings New Vehicles and More

On top of fancy sports cars, you can now add bicycles to your garage with this new update.

Every month, GTA Online brings a new update filled with new content, from additional cars and missions to brand-new features. The GTA Online December update brings various quality-of-life improvements, including long-awaited changes requested by players.

Among the changes introduced by the December update of GTA Online, players can now customize which contacts they want to see on their phone, launch any kind of business sell missions in all session types with the Benefactor Terrorbyte, play Agatha’s Casino story missions without other players, and select custom weaponized vehicles in races.

This update brings ray-traced reflections to the PlayStation and Xbox Series X versions of the game, improving the graphics quality. Players can unlock content faster if they buy Shark Cards, as these in-game purchases now provide more GTA$ for the same cost as before.

On top of these changes, Rockstar Games underlined the success of the recent Heists Challenge. GTA Online players collectively gathered over GTA$4 trillion, obliterating the GTA$2 trillion goal set by Rockstar Games. Their success unlocked a special reward, with the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe coming later this month for all GTA Online players for a limited time.

The full list of changes coming with the GTA Online December update is as follows:

General Improvements

Get to your favorite iFruit Contacts faster: select which Contacts to display or hide via the Interaction Menu.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used to launch Business Sell Missions in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions.

Take on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office of The Diamond Casino & Resort (these missions previously required at least 2 players).

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will add ray-traced reflections – rendering real-time reflections on many surfaces – via the Fidelity Mode graphics setting.

New vehicle purchases will arrive in your Garage faster than before.

Select Custom Weaponized Vehicles can now be used in Races, where appropriate – weapons will be disabled outside of GTA Races.

Bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that can be requested from your Personal Garage when calling the Mechanic.

Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy full access to Hao’s Special Works without needing to complete Hao’s introductory race.

Completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in Public Sessions will award a High Demand Bonus, bringing this in line with all other business activities, while payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled.

Get more of what you want faster with an across-the-board increase in the GTA$ value of all Shark Cards. Starting today, all Shark Card denominations have been boosted by 20–25% when purchased directly in GTA Online or via any of the platform stores. For special GTA+ Member Shark Cards, this is on top of the current 15% bonus GTA$.

The GTA Online December update is the first step in a “massive multi-part update” coming to all platforms that will take players across the expanse of Southern San Andreas, with Blaine County as the first stop in this adventure. Upcoming updates will bring back familiar faces, new vehicles, world events, Contact Missions, and more.

