Grounded Update 1.1 Goes Big – Numerous Inclusions Made

Grounded has been one of the biggest hits of the year, already having accumulated more than 13 million players, but that doesn’t mean that publisher Microsoft, and developer Obsidian Entertainment are simply sitting on their hands – in fact, the updates are rolling in thick and thin, newly launched version 1.1 being one of the biggest yet.

Buckle in, because the listing was huge, with the update providing players with more backpack space, the ability to travel up ziplines, quality of life improvements to building and crafting, and much more. Full details are below, and are courtesy of the Obsidian Entertainment Forums:

New Features

Additional Row of Backpack Inventory

The teens have discovered a hidden pocket in their Holding backpacks, providing an additional row of inventory space and allowing you to carry more items while adventuring.

ZIP.R (Go Up Ziplines Upgrade)

Ascend Ziplines and traverse them more quickly with this ingenious device from Wendell. The ZIP.R utilizes Aphid power and a gear train to overcome the force of gravity.

The ZIP.R can be found in a new room in the Oak lab that requires the Assistant Manager keycard. Once collected, this new ability is permanently unlocked for all players.

Building / Crafting Quality of Life

Nearby Storage Range Increased

The “Nearby Storage” range has been doubled from 10 centimeters to 20 centimeters.

Build From Nearby Chests

Base buildings can be built using ingredients from nearby chests.

Build From Nearby Pallets

Base buildings can be built using ingredients directly from nearby grass and stem pallets within a 40 centimeter range.

Multiple HotPouch Bars

The HotPouch now supports 3 sets of favorites that you can swap through while running around the yard. Have more items and gear ready to quickly use or swap out.

Naming Trail Markers

Trail Markers can have text added to them. The text will be shown anywhere you can see the marker.

Adjust Depth of Field Option

Players can change the background depth-of-field blur between High, Medium, and Low settings (High is the default).

Wall Mounted Trophies – Mark Foe ability

Players can “Mark Foe” on any wall mounted bug trophy to give them a 15-minute damage buff against that creature type.

Colored Lights

All lights that you build can now be customized to any color of the rainbow using new Color and Saturation sliders.

New Content

New Buildings

New Base Buildings

Mushroom Stairs

Mushroom Half Stairs

Grass Half Stairs

Grass Side Table (acts as storage as well!)

New Vanity Buildings

3 Vases

Koi Scale Chair

3 Folding Partitions Note: Scale will be adjusted in future Public Test Build update



Additional Stuffed Bug Trophies

Antlion

Ladybird

Black Ox Beetle

Scarab

Termite Worker

Termite Soldier

Termite King

Moth

Tick

Black Widow

Black Widowling

Black Ant Worker

Black Ant Soldier

Fire Ant Worker

Fire Ant Soldier

Spiderling

Infected Ladybug

Infected Larva

Ladybird Larva

Roly Poly

Stink Bug

Green Shield Bug

Mantis

Note: Some of the above trophies are missing icons that will be updated in future Public Test Builds

Additional Wall-Mounted Bug Trophies

Antlion

Ladybird

Black Ox Beetle

Scarab

Termite Worker

Termite Soldier

Termite King

Moth

Tick

Black Widow

Black Widowling

Black Ant Worker

Black Ant Soldier

Fire Ant Worker

Fire Ant Soldier

Water Flea

Spiny Water Flea

Spiderling

Tiger Mosquito

Infected Ladybug

Infected Larva

Ladybird Larva

Diving Bell Spider

Water Boatman

Tadpole

Roly Poly

Stink Bug

Green Shield Bug

Mantis

Note: Some of the above trophies are missing icons that will be updated in future Public Test Builds

New Trap

Large Spikes Upgraded spike trap that deals double the damage. Made from Ash Cement, Splinters, and Lint Rope. Note: this trap is only available in Creative Mode. We will patch in the ability to unlock this receipe in normal games soon.



New Pose

Added the “Power Up” pose to Armor Dummies and Photo Mode

Other Quality of Life

Each individual Storage building can be configured as included or excluded from Nearby Hot Deposit.

Looking at a creature in PEEP.R mode that has already been PEEP’d will show you their card for quick access.

Broken items will no longer unequip or drop in the world when destroyed. Equipped items that are broken will not appear on your character and you will not gain any of their effects.

Buildings now give back 100% of their resources when destroyed or recycled by the player.

Thrown items markers have been adjusted to show at further distances and to always stay on screen to make thrown items easier to find.

Added a “Respawn at Nearest Field Station” button on the Death screen.

When a creature that drops raw meat is killed with a spicy weapon, they will drop cooked meat instead of raw meat.

When a creature that drops raw meat is killed with a salty weapon, they will drop jerky instead of raw meat.

When sleeping, if your wakeup time was in the middle of the night, you now will wake up in the morning.

You can now copy options from the customization window (such as lights) and paste them onto other, similar objects.

Copying a building using the Pick control will copy its customizations to the newly placed buildings.

Bows and Crossbows can no longer be thrown. The default throw button now brings up the ammo radial when using a bow or crossbow.

Difficulty Adjustments

Dying now only drops natural resources in the death backpack, in all difficulty modes. You no longer drop any crafted items when you die. Durability damage on death increased from 5% to 10% in Medium difficulty (still 0% in Mild and 10% in Woah)

When a player dies in the pond depths, their backpack will be teleported to the top of the pond.

Dying in the pond from drowning will trigger a survival quest about crafting pond diving gear (if you have not already crafted it).

Pets are now invincible by default in Mild difficulty.

Adjusted the outside nighttime lighting to make it easier to see at night.

Other Changes / Tuning

Audio

Audio for combat has been improved (including a new Perfect Block sound).

Combat

Charged Attacks Damage of all charged attacks increased. New animations for all charged attacks will better communicate when an attack is charging



Blocking You can now block with bows and crossbows. Damage reduction provided by non-perfect blocks increased from 50% to 75%. Blocking an attack will now consume stamina when blocking with anything instead of only when blocking with a shield. Stamina regen rate is now increased by 25% while blocking instead of being decreased by 25%.



Stinkbugs can now jump.

Mutations

The summon from the Mantsterious Stranger mutation no longer does friendly fire damage.

Weapon Mutations have been reworked from random procs to guaranteed bonuses. Additionally, each one grants a “mastery bonus” for hitting level 3 with that mutation.

Dagger OLD 5/10/15% chance to apply bleed on hit. Bleed for 100 damage over 10 seconds at all levels NEW 100% chance to apply bleed on every hit (non-stacking, but it reapplies and resets the duration) Bleed for 30/50/75 damage over 5 seconds Mastery Bonus : dagger hits reduce target’s bleed resist by 25%

Axe OLD 5/8/10% chance to stagger an enemy on hit NEW 100% chance to reduce an enemy’s physical damage resistances (chopping, bashing, slashing, and stabbing) on hit Damage Resist reduction scales up based on level of mutation to 10/15/20% Mastery Bonus: Attacking with an axe applies a buff to the player that removes their non-exhausted stamina regen delay

Hammer OLD 15/25/30% chance to slow enemy attack speed by 20% NEW 100% chance to slow enemy attack speed by 10/20/30% Mastery Bonus: Hammers apply 50% more stun damage on all of their attacks

Spear OLD 15/25/30% chance to lower enemy enemy damage resist by 20% Thrown damage with spears increased by 10/20/30% NEW Thrown damage with spears increased by 10/20/30% Attacking with a spear gives you a temporary buff that reflects 50/75/100% damage back to the enemy Mastery Bonus: Charge attacks with spears deal 30% more damage

Sword OLD 5/10/15% chance to lower stamina consumption for weapon swings by 20% NEW Hitting a creature with a sword lowers their attack damage by 10/20/30% Mastery Bonus : Hitting an enemy with a sword gives you a temporary buff that lowers your exhaustion timer by 90%

Club OLD 15/20/25% chance to enter Rage in combat Rage increases damage by 20% at all levels Rage prevents perfect block NEW 100% chance to enter Rage when hitting a creature with a club Rage increases club damage by 15/20/25% Rage prevents perfect block Mastery Bonus: Regenerate 1 HP per second while in rage (scales with healing received buffs)

Staff OLD 5/15/25% chance to proc an extra elemental effect based on the staff type Spicy adds a burn effect for 50 damage over 5 seconds Fresh adds a 30% movement slow for 5 seconds Sour adds 10 additional stun damage NEW Adds the appropriate elemental effect to staff attacks 100% of the time Spicy adds a burn effect for 25/50/75 Fresh adds a movement slow of 10/20/30 Sour adds 2/4/6 stun damage Mastery Bonus: Attacks with staves apply a buff that reduces stamina cost of further staff attacks by 50%

Bow OLD 5/10/15% chance to root an enemy for 2 seconds NEW Reduces stamina cost of sprinting after landing a bow attack by 50/75/100% for 5 seconds Mastery Bonus: Elemental arrows apply their special effects Spicy burns for 50 damage over 5 seconds Fresh adds 30% movement slow for 5 seconds Sour adds 10 additional stun damage

Unarmed OLD 25/50/75% chance to increase unarmed damage dealt by 2% until combat ends. Stacks infinitely. NEW 100% chance to increase unarmed damage dealt by 1/1.5/2% until combat ends. Stacks infinitely. Mastery Bonus: Every unarmed attack launches a mini follow-up punch for half damage.



UI

Each player can hide their own nameplate and map marker from the other players, using the visibility toggle on the legend entry in the Map screen.

Game Mode selection in the game lobby is now in a standalone window with more information about the different modes, instead of just a dropdown.

The Game Lobby UI has been updated.

You can access the multiplayer text chat window while you have any other UI window open.

HUD markers that display cm distance will only show it when directly looked at, to help reduce UI clutter.

HUD markers will fade out when obscured by closer markers, to help reduce UI clutter.

If many items of the same type are dropped in the same place, only one HUD marker will be shown for the whole pile.

The “building under construction” wrench HUD markers have been removed as unnecessary.

The Science Shop now shows you what tech chip each unlock came from (except recommended items, which all go to the “Recommended” group).

Sign Sets in the Science Shop show you the sign images you will unlock before purchasing them.

The profanity filter has been tweaked to fix certain false positives.

Creature trophy buildings for the same class of creature are now grouped as material variants in the building radial.

Pet inventories can no longer be accessed or used as Nearby Storage unless the pet is nearby.

World

Labs now contain “Water Coolers” where you can quench your thirst and discuss the most recent televised sports event with your coworkers.

The secret locked door at the end of Black Ant Hill lab now better indicates how to open it.

Removed shelves from Pond Lab biometric scanner room to clear up the line of sight to the scanner. Loot on these shelves has been moved to chests in the vicinity.

Consumable items dropped in the world will despawn after two days.

Added Data page entries for the Super MIX.Rs and a few other items found in the Upper Yard.

Optimization

Reduced memory usage to fix memory-related crashes.

Reduced CPU usage across the game.

Buildings

Spike Strips no longer deal friendly fire damage.

Spike Strips now deal 50 damage per hit instead of 40 damage.

Armor and Weapons

Moth armor “Ranged Cut” effect chance to proc increased from 20% to 30%.

Mantis armor “Cutman” effect damage increased from 15 per second to 20 per second.

Accessibility

The Read To Me narration of the Game Lobby, OS, Resting, and Customization menus has been improved.

The Read To Me narrator will renarrate the Building Radial when the player changes the building material.

Bug Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur when a creature performed a charge attack through clovers or grass.

Fixed a random crash that could happen while generating navigation data for creatures.

Major Fixes

Ants no longer gather excessive amounts of food in ant hills. They will stop when they feel they have a sufficient amount to feed themselves.

Creatures should no longer get halfway stuck in the ground.

BURG.L should no longer randomly go missing.

If the audio log in the Haze Lab was missing on older saves and was never collected, it will show up now.

Creatures will properly lose aggro after incapacitating a player instead of immediately retargeting them on revive regardless of where they are.

Other Fixes

Creatures in the Sandbox no longer get stuck on ****tail umbrellas.

Fixed some spots in the Mantis arena that the player was not supposed to be able to get to.

Players can no longer trigger emote animations while attacking.

Fixed a handful of world terrain visual issues.

Music changes from entering a new biome will transition more cleanly.

Ladybugs will properly aggro players when hit by thrown two-handed weapons.

Fixed memory leak in the Mantis boss fight.

The Resource Scanner will no longer hitch when opened with a lot of items unlocked.

Usernames with leading numbers will no longer become scrambled in certain contexts when playing in Arabic.

Read To Me will no longer read conversation lines that are already voiced.

The player can no longer connect ziplines to inappropriately angled target anchors.

Fixed the Pond Biodome POI sometimes not unlocking.

Sap Catchers can no longer be built on Fresh Storage.

The game will no longer slow down when the player rapidly scrolls through building radial pages.

Wall-mounted buildings can no longer be placed on turrets.

Wall-mounted buildings can no longer be placed on stuffed flying creatures.

Pets will no longer trigger inappropriate banter dialogue when player characters see them.

Zipped haulable items will no longer float away when they contact a character.

The player will no longer enter first-person perspective while zipping in some rare cases.

The player will be correctly restored to their desired perspective after freeing themselves from multiple spider webs.

Black Widow will no longer jump abnormally high.

Thistle needles will no longer respawn immediately after loading a saved game.

If a player disconnects while on a ladder, the ladder can now be recycled.

Ingredients dropped from destroyed stuffed bees and gnats can now be picked up.

