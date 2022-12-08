Street Fighter 6 Leak Reveals June Release Date

The hype cycle for Street Fighter 6 has been at fever pitch in recent months with publisher and developer Capcom doing an excellent job of hitting all of the correct PR and marketing beats to keep the game at the forefront of players’ minds, whilst also presenting the game in an excellent light. From playable betas, to public facing show floor opportunities, the game has never been far from the prime time lights, and while we’d all been of the mind that the game would be featuring at the Geoff Keighley hosted The Game Awards, we can now all feel almost certain that it will appear given that today, less than 24 hours from the big event, that the game’s release date has leaked out to the world.

We’ve already seen two games’ release dates leak via a digital store listing in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which appeared on Steam earlier in the week, listed as a March 16, 2023 release date, and then Diablo IV, which popped briefly on the Xbox Store, and was listed to launch on June 5, 2023. Now you can add Street Fighter 6 to the list, with the game’s release date popping on the PlayStation Store clearly ahead of time. You didn’t need to look hard on the PSN to find it at the time with several social media users sharing a range of screenshots that not only revealed the games release date, supposedly June 2, 2023, but also the range of special editions of the game that will be available for players to grab a hold of.

No one probably gonna care but I was the one who post the leak first, that's my psn pic.twitter.com/37ZZG1dbEr — Burn🔥🌸 (@SurpriseBurn) December 8, 2022

The listing outlines the contents of three different editions, the Standard Edition, which will contain the base game for both PS4 and PS5, “Outfit 1, color 10 for 6 characters”, and “special titles and stickers”. For those spending more and getting the Deluxe Edition, you will get everything in the Standard Edition, as well as a “Year 1 character pass”, presumably a ticket to get all new characters added to the game as they arrive. Finally, there is the Ultimate Edition which again is the same as the Standard Edition, but contains the “Year 1 ultimate pass”. How this differs to the character pass of the Deluxe Edition is unknown, but we’re sure to learn more once the game gets its inevitable showing later today.

Street Fighter 6 seems slated to launch on June 2, 2023, across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

