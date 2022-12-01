Street Fighter 6 Starts Second Closed Beta Test Soon

Why have one closed beta when you could have two?

Capcom has revealed that a second closed beta test for the upcoming Street Fighter 6 will be taking place this month. The game’s second round of testing will get underway on December 16 and run through December 19.

Those who took part in the first closed beta test will automatically be eligible for closed beta test two and will not need to re-apply. It’ll just be a case of keeping an eye on your email inbox to see if you’re invited to take part once more. However, applications are now open for anyone else who’d like to take part in the upcoming closed beta. Players who wish to sign up for the chance to take part will need to ensure they’ve linked their Capcom ID to their platform account. Selection will take place at random via a lottery method, so potential applicants will also need to keep an eye on their inboxes.

The second closed beta test is intended to gather a variety of player feedback on the latest iteration of Street Fighter 6. This comes after the team have made changes based on player feedback gathered from the first closed beta test. As explained by Capcom, the beta will allow developers to “monitor the play experience of participants, identify any potential issues, and then address them in order to improve the quality of the game.”

It’s clear then that Capcom is in the final stages of ironing out any potential kinks in Street Fighter 6, which is planned for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point in 2023. However, the second closed beta test will take place only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. Cross-play will be enabled for the duration of the second closed beta test so that players will be able to experience its functionality to the fullest and identify any potential bugs.

Playable content that will be available in the second closed beta test has been revealed as follows.

Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test 2 Features

Playable Content

Character Creation (Only possible to create once), Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles (Updates daily), Game Center (Updates daily), Challenges (Updates daily), DJ Booth, Photo Spot

Playable Characters

Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken

Playable Stages

Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, Training Room

Avatar Creation

You can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub when you play the game for the first time.

Please note that you cannot save or load avatar recipes, or remake your avatar during the Closed Beta.

Available Features

Cross-platform play, Control types (Modern/Classic), Commentary (Play-by-Play Commentators: Vicious/Tasty Steve/Aru/KOSUKE HIRAIWA | Color Commentators: James Chen/Demon Kakka), CFN (Fighters List/Replays/Rankings), Online match Fight Request function, Battle tutorials, Battle settings, Photo mode

For full information on what’s coming up in the Street Fighter 6 second closed beta test, you can check out the official website where you can also register to take part.

Source