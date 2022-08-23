The Lords Of The Fallen Revealed At Gamescom

CI Games and Hexworks have revealed The Lords of the Fallen at Gamescom. A reboot-slash-sequel to 2014’s original Lords of the Fallen, the new game was introduced with a brand new trailer. The new cinematic showcases an almighty battle in the bowels of an underworld and features an epic accompanying soundtrack.

There’s been a fair bit of speculation around whether or not Lords of the Fallen would actually be getting a sequel. However, given the success of the original game, which sold over three million units, a follow-up has been on the cards for some time. In fact, the tentatively titled Lords of the Fallen 2 was originally announced not too long after the launch of the first game. Since then though, we haven’t heard much about the potential sequel project. Until now.

Newly named The Lords of the Fallen will serve as something of a reboot, with the game’s action taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game. You can check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game right here to get a look at the truly epic cinematic battle between the living and the dead.

Fans of Stranger Things may recognize the trailer’s narration by Joseph Quinn, aka the series’ Eddie Munson. The game world in The Lords of the Fallen will explore the dual, interconnected realms of both the living and the dead, known as Umbral and Axiom, which will form a core gameplay component. In addition to the creepy NPCs packing out the game’s hellish setting, these interlinked playable zones will be five times the size of the original title. The game looks as though it may reprise the complex and tactical soulslike gameplay formula that made the original game such a success, although there’s not too much information on the actual game mechanics as yet.

Hexworks and CI Games have described the action as having a “rich narrative” in which players will need to build their own, fully customizable hero ahead of the game’s solo campaign mode. The trailer plays heavily into the dark aesthetics of the popular soulslike genre, which should appeal to the masses of players currently taken with the likes of Elden Ring. The Lords of the Fallen will also feature an online co-op mode, meaning that players can bring a friend along for the ride in this highly immersive and challenging-looking adventure through the realms of death.

The game is currently in development and is expected to be released in 2023. However, no specific release date was given during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. We know that The Lords of the Fallen will be giving last-generation consoles a miss though. Powered by and developed in Unreal Engine 5, the game will be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

