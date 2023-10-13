Masahiro Sakurai Teams With Shinya Arino For Special Gaming Episode

When it comes to Masahiro Sakurai, you can’t always expect him to do the “traditional” things over and over again because he doesn’t like to do that. He’s always wanted to find new and fresh ways to do things while respecting what came before. When it comes to his “Creating Games” YouTube Channel, he’s proven that repeatedly via some of the topics he’s done, including some that might not seem “worthy” in the viewers’ minds. Recently, we talked about how Sakurai would do a special “Let’s Play” episode with a famous YouTuber. Now, the person he’s playing with has been revealed, and the first episode with him has dropped!

The crossover is with the famous Japanese channel Retro Game Master Kacho, starring Shinya Arino. The show acts as both a “Let’s Play” channel for retro games, but also a gaming variety show. It’s been so popular in Japan and beyond that it’s been going on for over twenty years! That should show you how popular Arino and his “gaming style” is. Ironically, Sakurai admitted that he had played games with Arino in the past during one of the “Game Masters'” earlier episodes, so it made sense for them to have another crossover on Sakurai’s channel.

Plus, as Masahiro Sakurai joked, he was only on the show for Nintendo-themed episodes, and thus, he could ONLY talk about The Big N. But now, he could talk about whatever he wanted! Or, as the video put it, “No Holds Barred.”

While we won’t talk about everything that happened in the video, especially since you should watch it yourselves below, we will say that Sakurai and Arino went and played some incredibly classic gaming titles from the earliest days of gaming and gave some key insights into them and other games as well.

The video is over 26 minutes long, so make sure you have time to check it out before you start playing it!

While we’re sure Sakurai won’t be doing these kinds of videos all the time, it’s nice to see him in a different setting to talk about games while also playing them with a friend. If things work out, we might get more crossovers of this nature in the future. Plus, we know that Sakurai is having an effect with his YouTube channel as other gaming people, like Hideki Kamiya, are going to do their own gaming channels soon.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Sakurai has cooking next.