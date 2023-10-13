Lords of the Fallen: How To Reach Skyrest Bridge | First Objective Guide

Your first objective in Lords of the Fallen is to reach Skyrest Bridge, the hub of cursed Mournstead. From the hub, you’ll be able to access new areas, buy or sell items and upgrade some of your most important gear. By talking to different NPCs in Skyrest, you’ll find methods for upgrading healing, unlocking boss weapons, or sealing covenants. The Skyrest Bridge hub is where the game really begins. Here’s when (and where) you’ll finally find it after starting the game. It takes a surprisingly long time.

How To Unlock Skyrest Bridge

Skyrest Bridge is the main hub of Lords of the Fallen. This is your first major objective — and the first mission you’ll be given during the opening cutscene. After waking up in the catacomb, your goal will be to reach this hub.

Complete The Tutorial Area: The starting tutorial area called the Defiled Sepulchre is extremely straightforward. At the end of the path, you’ll exit to the Abandoned Redcopse. Down below, you’ll encounter your first ‘boss’ — this is Holy Bulwark Otto.

Holy Bulwark Otto Boss

Located at the start of the Abandoned Redcopse . After finding your first Vestige, the boss will attack you in the battlefield below.

. After finding your first Vestige, the boss will attack you in the battlefield below. Otto is a heavy knight that attacks slowly. This is a good place to learn parry and how to perform Grievous Strikes — critical hits that deal huge damage to tough enemies. By parrying, you’ll drain the enemy’s Posture.

Otto attacks with a lunge, but mostly will swing his weapon 2-3 times. If you’re close to Otto, he’ll also attempt to grab you. He’ll raise one hand and attempt an unblockable grab. This grab attack can’t be parried, so you’ll need to dodge.

After a large overhead swing, the knight’s weapon will briefly get stuck in the ground. This gives you a chance to hit him with multiple attacks. He’s also very slow, so any Advanced or Magic-User class will have no trouble dealing with him.

After defeating Otto, a powerful creature will appear and kill the player. There’s no beating this boss. After you die, you’ll respawn at the nearby Defiled Sepulchre Vestige, then you can progress toward Redcopse Village.

To The Top of Redcopse Village: From Otto’s arena, enter the Umbral and use Soulflay when targeting the bridge platform. It only appears in the Umbral. After using it, you’ll find a portal back to the living world and the Redcopse Village Vestige.

To progress in the village, enter the main square with the large tree and go right. You can sprint past the slower enemies here but avoid the Inferno mages as they throw fireballs at you. Up the stairs, you’ll start to encounter tougher enemies that wield two axes. Avoid them and reach the top of the steps. At the top, you’ll reach a large windmill area and a bell gate to the left. You’ll find the Redcopse Windmill Vestige here.

Reaching Skyrest Bridge: From the Redcopse Windmill Vestige, go opposite the bell gate to a broken bridge. There’s a visible plank on the other side. To reach it, enter the Umbral (hold the lantern and press the skull button) so you can cross the water. When in the Umbral Realm, water is totally drained. Pass through the tunnel and go up the hill.

Once we’re through the water, you can use the portal and revive yourself from the Umbral. Go left in the village to circle back to the broken bridge from the opposite side — now you can kick down the plank and cross easily from the Redcopse Windmill Vestige.

Continue by climbing up into the area ahead, past more of the double axe-wielding undead. Inside, you’ll encounter the Wayfarer again. He’ll give you a Vestige Seedling and give you a tutorial for using it. Plant the Seedling to create a checkpoint. We’ll need it. From this temporary vestige, climb the ladder up and onto the huge bridge above. We’re very close to the bridge now. You can go right to fight enemies to farm XP and level up, or you can go left to encounter the main boss of this area.

To the left, you’ll enter the arena of Pieta — an extremely tough early boss. There are no other directions to go, but you might want to fully explore the Redcopse area so you can upgrade. Pieta will require all of your skills to defeat. Once you defeat her, enter the door in the back-left of her arena. Take the stairs down to reach Skyrest Bridge. This is the hub.

Skyrest Bridge Hub Features :

: There is a Vestige you can use to teleport to and from the hub.

Multiple doors leading back to the hub — and multiple paths you can take to explore the world.

The ability to upgrade and customize the Umbral Lamp. To do this, go to the room with four pillars up the stairs near the Vestige in Skyrest Bridge. In this room, enter the Umbral to discover Molhu. This strange creature wil allow you to set Eyes into the Lamp for additional bonuses. You can also spend an Antideluvian Chisel to upgrade the lamp.

You can also trade Umbral Scouring with Molhu. Molhu is where you can purchase items and sell extra gear in exchange for vigor.

Pieta will trade Saintly Quintessence to upgrade your healing charges.

As you progress, more features will unlock in the Skyrest Bridge hub. You’ll circle back to the hub often, so remember to explore, talk to everyone and see what else you can earn in the hub.