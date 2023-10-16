Lords of the Fallen: Pick This Class To Become Overpowered Early

Lords of the Fallen gives you access to multiple classes at the start of your adventure — and it isn’t clear which you’ll want to start with. The first classes on the list are considered standard classes. Knights and soldiers wielding normal weapons. The advanced classes wield magic, which the hard mode class is the Condemned, a prisoner that starts the game with nothing. If you’re looking to make the early game as easy as possible, we’ve discovered a simple truth — one class stands above the rest. The Orion Preacher can become ridiculously powerful with the right gear as early as reaching Skyrest Bridge.

Best Starting Class

The Orion Preacher may be labeled an ‘Advanced’ Class but this is one of the best classes in the game for any level of player. You’ll have access to some of the most useful magic in the game, ranged attacks right away, and a killer set of weapons. You can purchase straight upgrades and useful gear right away.

How To Make Orion Preacher Powerful Early

Select the Orion Preacher . Collect the Mineowner’s Ring near Redcopse Windmill Vestige in the Umbral before fighting Pieta.

. Collect the near in the Umbral before fighting Pieta. Defeat Pieta and access Skyrest Bridge . From Exacter Dunmire , purchase Orian Preacher Hammer (600 Vigor), Radiant Flare (500 Vigor), Healing Radiance (650 Vigor) and Radiant Weapon (1,000 Vigor).

. From , purchase Orian Preacher Hammer (600 Vigor), Radiant Flare (500 Vigor), Healing Radiance (650 Vigor) and Radiant Weapon (1,000 Vigor). Next, talk to Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis and purchase the full Hallowed Knight Set. Get the Gauntlets (1,000 Vigor), Helm (1,300 Vigor), Leggings (1,000 Vigor), and Armour (1,500 Vigor) to complete the set.

Optionally, you can also collect the Antique Hallowed Sentinel Armour Set from a hidden location.

Why is this so strong? You don’t even need the Blacksmith yet and you can deal more damage, have higher defense, and gain more versatility with the Orion Preacher. They’re extremely good at fighting in melee range. Here’s what you’ll want to do.

Early Orion Preacher Tips

Purchase the Orian Preacher Hammer from Exacter Dunmire and you’ll be able to dual-wield. When dual-wielding hammers, you’ll deal incredible damage to regular enemies and bosses.

from Exacter Dunmire and you’ll be able to dual-wield. When dual-wielding hammers, you’ll deal incredible damage to regular enemies and bosses. To deal even more damage, purchase the Radiant Weapon spell. This buffs your weapons with holy damage, so you’ll damage all enemies even more by applying an extra effect.

spell. This buffs your weapons with holy damage, so you’ll damage all enemies even more by applying an extra effect. With the Radiant Flare spell purchased, you’ll have a useful ranged attack for dealing with annoying enemies. This is much earlier than acquiring the Blacksmith so you can buy a bow.

spell purchased, you’ll have a useful ranged attack for dealing with annoying enemies. This is much earlier than acquiring the Blacksmith so you can buy a bow. The Hallowed Knight armor set is a straight upgrade from your starting gear. You may need to put points into Endurance to make sure you can still move at Medium Load speed. But the extra defense is worth it.

You’ll also be able to purchase the Healing Radiance spell. This spell will heal you slowly over time. Very, very useful as an additional healing source for fighting bosses or when exploring. It’s just an additional way to heal that can supplement your regular healing flask.