Lords of the Fallen: How To Beat Scourged Sister Delyth

After beating Pieta, one of the hardest bosses of Lords of the Fallen, the next boss should be a breeze. Scourged Sister Delyth is a minor boss located in the Sanctuary of Baptism — you’ll encounter her very quickly after leaving the safety of the Skyrest Bridge. Following the only path out of the area, you’ll find the self-flagellating nun in the center of the creepy temple built into the cliffs. She protects the path to Pilgrim’s Perch — defeating her will get you one step closer to the Blacksmith NPC, who you can rescue in the bowels of this dangerous early zone. Here’s a few tips for taking care of Delyth.

Scourged Sister Delyth Boss Guide

How To Reach Delyth: The boss is found in the Sanctuary of Baptism, right before the Pilgrim’s Perch. From the Skyrest Bridge, go through the door to the right of the Vestige. This leads to a path across wooden planks built into a giant cliff wall. You’ll find the Sanctuary Vestige at a large temple entrance cut into the cliffs. The boss is found in the next chamber.

This minor boss is found at the bottom of the Sanctuary of Baptism main chamber. When you approach her, you’ll find that she’s protected by an Umbral Parasite to protect her. Use your Umbral Lamp to siphon the creature in the alcove to the right of her starting position.

Fighting Delyth: Like the previous boss, she has two forms. At about 60% health, she’ll gain Divine magic and unleash ranged explosive attacks. She’ll also dash much further — but her standard melee attacks are essentially the same.

Her flail causes a bleed effect . When she gains a divine aura, she’ll deal divine damage on top of her standard damage.

. When she gains a divine aura, she’ll deal divine damage on top of her standard damage. She’ll sprint and lunge in the air with a single attack. This is relatively easy to parry as she won’t follow-up. At close proximity, she’ll also perform three-hit combos with her flail. She’ll attack once, then rapidly go for a second, then slowly strike with a third. Timing is key if you want to parry her attacks.

2nd Phase: After taking about 60% health, she’ll light on fire and use divine magic. She’ll add a fourth attack to her standard attack chain. After the third, she’ll rapidly attack again. If you learn to parry her standard attacks and stay close, you can rapidly deplete her posture and deal high damage.

NOTE: To save yourself time, you can avoid destroying the Umbral Parasite. Lure her to the top of the steps and out of the water. Fight her between the two pillars here — she’ll only perform melee attacks here, even in her second form.

Her attacks are predictable and that makes her a good target for parrying. Learn to time your parries and you’ll be able to defeat her very quickly. Parrying is your best tool in the fight. She has to be very close to hit with her melee attacks, so you can easily circle her to avoid taking damage — watch her attacks and learn to time your blocks.

The best way to lock her into close-range attacks only is by luring her upstairs and waiting by the two pillars where the two pilgrims spawn. Standing between these two pillars, you can weave away from any annoying magic attacks and bait out only her slow (and always identical) flail strikes.

Learn her pattern and this boss is a cinch. She always rests after a combo. You can safely squeeze in a few light attacks before she recovers — maybe more if you’re using very light weapons. I recommend staying at Medium Encumbrance to speed up your dodges, dodge rolls and parries.